Mother charged in fatal stabbing of her son, 16, Mountain Home police say

A Mountain Home woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of her 16-year-old son, police said.

Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Mountain Home Police Department.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported stabbing, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers found the 16-year-old boy with a stab wound in his chest. He was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to the release.

Henley was booked into the Baxter County jail, where she remained Monday morning in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.