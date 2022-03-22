New competitive plan leveling playing fields

HEAD COACHING HIRES

NAME;SCHOOL;HIRE DATE;PREVIOUS SCHOOL

Maurice Moody;Watson Chapel;Dec. 14;Jacksonville

David Gunn;Paragould;Jan. 11;LR McClellan^

Felix Curry;Fort Smith Northside;Jan. 21;FS Northside*

Nick Vaughn;Camden Fairview;Jan. 27;Little Rock Parkview*

Brandon Barbaree;Jacksonville;Feb. 7;Fountain Lake^

Brian Maupin;Maumelle;Feb. 11;Joe T. Robinson*

Chris Keylon;Harrison;Feb. 17;Riverview

Chris Norton;Lonoke;Feb. 15;Perryville

Chris Morphis;Hampton;Feb. 22;Poyen*

Ryan Mallett;White Hall;Feb. 24;Mountain Coach*

David Carpenter;Junction City;March 9;Junction City%

Gunnar Wilbanks;Harrisburg;March 15;Harrisburg*

^ — Denotes head coaching job prior to 2021

* — Denotes assistant coach in previous job

% — Came out of retirement

Announced in mid-December, several private schools will begin preparing this spring for their first seasons in new classifications due to the Arkansas Activities Association's competitive equity factor.

The competitive equity factor, which was approved by the AAA in June 2021, goes into effect for the upcoming school year and uses a formula based on a private school's performance the previous four years that moves "dominant" schools up a classification, or "non-competitive" schools down a classification.

Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu, who has previously spoken against the CEF, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week that "there shouldn't be a double standard on moving up or down."

"The fault I've had all along with this is the standard to move up is based on dominance," Cohu said. "However, we can't come back [down] unless we're poor. So, there's one standard going up, another standard coming down. And that, to me, completely goes against the ethics of actual competitiveness."

Cohu's Warriors were elevated from Class 5A to 6A for the 2022 season. Any school that moves up a classification would have earned 10 competitive balance points in the past four years, either by winning a state championship, being a state runner-up, or by winning a playoff game or conference title.

Teams can also be dropped a classification for earning two or fewer points in that span, which is what happened to Little Rock Catholic.

Catholic Coach John Fogleman, whose Rockets go from Class 7A to 6A, said the CEF "is a fair deal" as it pertains to his program, but acknowledged it won't come without new challenges.

"Obviously, we've got new opponents," Fogleman said. " I think I counted five teams between the two conferences that have won a state championship in the last five years, and I think that's the balance that everybody's looking for."

Including Little Rock Christian, Class 6A now includes Greenwood, Pulaski Academy, El Dorado and Searcy, all of which have won a title in their respective classifications at least once in the past five years.

Neil Evans, whose Harding Academy program had won three straight titles in Class 3A heading into this season said, "if I give energy to that, it's probably taking away from my team. I know it is. And so I've really tried to do my best to just let it be and move on from it."

As his team is elevated from Class 3A to 4A, Evans said he didn't have an opinion on CEF, but said there is a level of excitement regarding the opportunity to compete in a larger classification.

"We're moving up because someone thought that the challenge wasn't enough," Evans said. "And the easiest move to make is to move someone up, because the idea is the competition is better as you climb, and I think to an extent that's true.

"And so, yeah, I think there is some excitement around it. I would like to sit and tell you all that, 'Oh, man, now that we're 4A, we're doing all these things different.' No. We're still trying to do it the way we've done it. It's not like we've saved our best coaching for 4A or 3A. We're just trying to operate as though we would any other time."

EXTRA POINTS

Isiah Kendall (Newport), Quincy Rhodes Jr. (North Little Rock) and CJ Turner (Star City) have all gained traction as 2023 in-state Division I prospects since the end of the 2021 season. Rhodes, who verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on Feb. 15, is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star by 247Sports. Rhodes received his four-star ranking on Feb. 6. Kendall has received four-star rankings from both Rivals and 247 since the end of 2021. Turner, a four-star on Rivals and three-star on 247, received an offer from Jackson State in February and went on a visit to Mississippi State on March 5. ... Two 2024 in-state prospects have received star ratings recently, as quarterback Walker White (Little Rock Christian) and running back Braylen Russell (Hot Springs Lakeside) are both four-stars on Rivals. Russell verbally committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6, and White, who is still listed as undecided, has offers from Tulsa, Syracuse, Virginia and Mississippi. ... Arkadelphia's Donovan Whitten and Camden Fairview's Martavius Thomas have both been invited to attend the regional schedule of the Elite 11 quarterback camp. Whitten attended the Baton Rouge Regional, which took place on Saturday, and Thomas will attend the Dallas regional, which will be March 27. Whitten, who finished 2021 with 3,605 pass yards and 43 touchdowns, had the fourth-best rating at Saturday's regional. Thomas, who's committed to play baseball at Arkansas, finished 2021 with 3,257 pass yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021. According to the Elite 11's website, "those who show the highest level of skill, acumen and desire" will have a chance to attend the Elite 11 finals this summer, and alumni of the camp include 26 of the NFL's current starting quarterbacks and 14 of the last 15 Heisman Trophy winners.