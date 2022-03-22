No. 12 Arkansas hits four home runs in win over Hilltoppers

Hannah Gammill hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and No. 12 Arkansas broke open a tight game with five runs in the seventh to earn an 8-1 nonconference win at Western Kentucky on Monday night.

Gammill's 11th homer of the season snapped a 1-1 tie and gave Arkansas (20-5) the lead for good with nobody out in the top of the seventh to chase Hilltoppers starter Shelby Nunn (13-3).

The Razorbacks, who had an 11-game winning streak snapped on Sunday at No. 15 Tennessee, then left no doubt, scoring five more in the top of the seventh.

Danielle Gibson, who hit a solo homer in the second inning to tie the game 1-1, crushed a three-run shot in the seventh to tie Gammill for the team lead with 11. Linnie Malkin added a two-run blast later in the inning, the Razorbacks' fourth of the game.

Mary Haff (9-2) picked up the win in relief for Arkansas. She pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struck out two.

The Razorbacks finally got to Nunn, who earned all three wins over the weekend and was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week earlier in the day. Gibson drew a four-pitch walk leading off the top of the sixth and Gammill followed by lining a 1-2 pitch out of the park for a 3-1 lead.

Gibson finished 2-for-2 with 2 homers and 4 RBI. Malkin and Taylor Ellsworth also added two hits as the Razorbacks finished with 10.

Arkansas hosts No. 20 LSU for a three-game SEC series this weekend. The first game is slated for 7:30 Saturday night in Bogle Park. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.