Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Billy Beasley, 47, of 1104 S.W. Cabrolet St. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Beasley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jermaine Tilford, 18, of 7337 Brooklyn Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering and assault on a family member. Tilford was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Jessy Simpkins, 29, of 1050 N. Britt St. D11 in Siloam Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. Simpkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Ivy Downs, 23, of 1010 N. 16th St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Downs was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Lamarcus Wright, 29, of 2779 Carondolet St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Wright was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dakelon Deadmon, 29, of 2620 Carondolet St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Deadmon was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Amanda Barron, 29, of 1537 Theresa Lane in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with financial identity fraud. Barron was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Anthony Baird, 54, of 713 Crutcher St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Baird was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.