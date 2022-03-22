NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

These first days of spring find walleye, crappie and black bass in the mood to bite.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker said walleye are biting in the White and War Eagle tributaries. Trolling with crank baits is the best way to catch them. Try a lure with some chartreuse in the color pattern.

Black bass fishing is fair with jerk baits, crank baits and Alabama rigs. Striped bass are scattered all over the lake. Brood minnows are the best bait, fished 20 feet deep or shallower. Gulls feeding on shad are a good indicator that stripers are in the area.

No report yet of white bass migrating up the tributaries to spawn. Average surface water temperature is 50 degrees and rising.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good bluegill fishing with worms or crickets. Catfish are biting fair.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said frequent weather fronts have trout biting well one day, poor the next. Try Power Bait fished with light tackle. Small spoons are good to use.

Walleye are biting in the tailwater. Try jigging with minnows or trolling crank baits.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie and bluegill can be caught from the public fishing dock five feet deep with minnows or jigs. Try crank baits for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said crappie are biting fair by the old White River bridge on minnows 15 feet deep. Black bass fishing is fair on the upstream portion of the lake with crank baits or swim baits.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons. Fish for black bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits or jerk baits at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with a variety of soft plastic lures rigged any style. Try top-water lures are dawn and dusk.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits, jig and pigs or crawdad-colored crank baits.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass are biting fair at Grand Lake on Alabama rigs, crank baits and plastic worms. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or spoons.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, Alabama rigs, spinner baits or plastic worms. Crappie are biting well on minnows or tube jigs fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting around bluff ends and rocky secondary points. Fish bluff ends with an Alabama rig, jerk bait or swim bait eight to 10 feet deep. Use the same lures on secondary points, 10 to 18 feet deep.

