NWA outdoor briefs

Buffalo River film online

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river's conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing the river. It is available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksociety.net.

The 53-minute film highlights activities in the 1960s to protect the Buffalo from plans by the Army Corps of Engineers to build two dams on the river.

Hikers hit trail, see waterfalls

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 4.5 miles Wednesday along the Bashore Loop of the Hidden Diversity multiuse trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. It is located a mile south of Arkansas 12 on Piney Road.

The group will hike April 1 to the Glory Hole waterfall , two miles out and back. They will also visit Magnolia Falls, Stahle Falls and Woods Boys Falls with an option to bushwack to the David Hadlock Cascade. This hike is 4.7 miles out and back. Meet at the Glory Hole trailhead at 9 a.m.

Hikers interested in either trip should contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Walk visits Bentonville

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J Street.

The walk will start and end at Park Springs Park where walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Artists paint park's beauty

Heart of America Artists Association will kick off "Painting the Arkansas State Parks" with an outdoor painting event Thursday through Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. The public is invited to watch artists paint throughout the park. Artists will present their work for sale from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Exhibit showcases Buffalo

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River, a free art exhibit celebrating the beauty of the Buffalo will be on display through April at the Boone County Library, 221 W. Stephenson Ave., in Harrison.

Works from the Buffalo National River Artist-in-Residence Program from 1996-2008 and 2019, as well as pieces from local artists, will be featured. Library hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The National Park Service's Artist-in-Residency Program was created to provide artists with opportunities to create works of art in varied natural and cultural settings.

Shirts celebrate 50th

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners, which supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/

Corps hiring park attendants

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2022 visitor seasons.

These paid positions offer an opportunity to spend the season working in the parks at Beaver Lake. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons.

For details contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, lucas.p.wicker@usace.army.mil