Oberg transferring from Arkansas

University of Arkansas women’s basketball player Destinee Oberg announced Tuesday she intends to transfer.

“I’m blessed I was able to play for you and grow as a person and player,” Oberg posted on her Twitter account. “My journey will continue on a new path as I enter the transfer portal. I’m grateful for everything this program and my teammates gave to me! The relationships and memories mean the world.”

The 6-3 center from Burnsville, Minn. played in a career-high 19 games this season. Oberg finished with career highs of 10 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes of action during the Razorbacks’ 73-39 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 12. It was her first double-double.

The Razorbacks ended their season with a 92-69 loss to Utah in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last Friday.



