Off the Wire

HORSE RACING

Baffert's request denied

A Kentucky judge has denied Bob Baffert's request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his representatives to seek emergency relief through the state's Court of Appeals. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards last month suspended Baffert for 90 days, fining him $7,500, and disqualified Medina Spirit for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system when he won the Kentucky Derby last year. Baffert's appeal to racing officials was denied, but the suspension that was scheduled to begin March 8 was delayed pending a court hearing. Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate said Monday that "the court understands the gravity of this ruling" on Baffert and will alleviate the impact by staying implementation of the suspension. He added, "However, absent relief from a reviewing court, the penalties imposed by Stewards Rulings 21-0009 and 21-0010 shall take effect on April 4, 2022."

GOLF

Mickelson to miss Masters

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, out of public view since his inflammatory remarks about the Saudi-funded rival league and the PGA Tour, has decided not to play at Augusta National this year. Mickelson's name was moved from the list of players expected to compete in the Masters to a section at the bottom titled, "past champions not playing." The club confirmed that Mickelson has notified Augusta National he will not be playing. The Masters is April 7-10. It will be the first time Mickelson is not at the Masters since 1994, when he was recovering from a broken leg suffered while skiing. Mickelson, who last year became golf's oldest major champion when he won the PGA Championship at age 50, was at the Saudi International when he accused the PGA Tour in a Golf Digest interview of "obnoxious greed." Two weeks later, golf writer and author Alan Shipnuck published part of his upcoming biography on Mickelson that shed further insight into his involved with Greg Norman and the Saudi-funded "Super Golf League."

BASKETBALL

Lillard to miss rest of season

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Lillard had abdominal surgery on Jan. 13, and it was widely expected he would not return. The Blazers made it official on Monday. The team said that Lillard has "progressed well through the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol" and has reached performance benchmarks. He will continue the rehab process. Lillard said he had been bothered by lower abdominal tendinopathy for several years, but it flared up during the Tokyo Olympics. A six-time All-Star, Lillard averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season for the Blazers.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys add free agents

The Dallas Cowboys added defensive end Dante Fowler and receiver James Washington in free agency Monday, and tight end Dalton Schultz signed his $10.9 million franchise tag. The additions of Fowler and Washington come after the Cowboys lost free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory to Denver and traded No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for salary cap savings. Dallas also re-signed linebacker Luke Gifford, who returns along with 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch. Fowler was the third overall pick by Jacksonville in 2015, the same year the Cowboys took Gregory late in the second round after his draft stock fell because of off-field concerns that included a positive marijuana test at the combine. The 27-year-old Fowler has turned into a journeyman as he prepares to join his fourth team. He had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, a year after they acquired him from the Jaguars in a trade. Washington was a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2018 but never had more than 735 yards receiving or five touchdowns for the Steelers. The undrafted Gifford has become a valuable specials teams player for Dallas, and saw some duty on defense last season behind NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal and Vander Esch.

Excellence winners named

The late Denver Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs and longtime NFL public relations steward Joe Browne are among the inaugural winners of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Awards of Excellence. The program was created to recognize significant off-the-field contributors to football. The categories are: Assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel. In the assistant coaches category, Gibbs was honored along with Jimmy Raye, Terry Robiske, Fritz Shurmer and Ernie Zampese. Browne was joined by Jim Saccomano, Charlie Dayton, Joe Gordon and Gary Wright in the public relations personnel category. Also honored were former athletic trainers George Anderson, Otho Davis, John Omohundro, Jerry Rhea and Fred Zamberletti and ex-equipment managers Sid Brooks, Ed Carroll, Tony Parisi, Dan "Chief" Simmons and Whitey Zimmerman. "These 20 outstanding assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel not only helped to determine results on the field, but they also helped to promote the game's growth, safety and popularity over several decades of devotion to their teams and to the National Football League," said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Raiders sign linebackers

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser on Monday to add depth to a thin group. The Raiders were in need of help at linebacker after Nicholas Morrow signed with the Chicago Bears last week and Las Vegas released Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as salary cap casualties. Las Vegas also re-signed tackle Brandon Parker as an option on the offensive line after he started 13 games at right tackle last season.

BASEBALL

McMahon, Rockies agree

Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies agreed Monday to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. McMahon gets $5 million this season, $9 million in 2023, $12 million in each of the following two seasons and $16 million in each of the last two years. He can opt out of the contract following the 2025 season and become a free agent if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in any year from 2022-24. He can opt out after the 2026 season if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in 2025. The 27-year-old had been eligible for arbitration ahead of this season and next, and could have become a free agent after the 2023 season. McMahon set career bests last year with a .254 average and 86 RBI, and he had 23 homers, one shy of his high. He has a .243 career average with 61 homers and 215 RBI. He is primarily a third baseman and second baseman but also plays first and occasionally shortstop.