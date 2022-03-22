100 years ago

March 22, 1922

• Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Phillips, and their son, Miles ... were seriously and perhaps fatally burned by an explosion at their home at 7:45 last night. The explosion was caused by striking a match in a room filled with gas. Paul Phillips, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillips, who was asleep in the house at the time of the explosion, suffered minor burns about his head and face ... Investigation by F. C. Stelter, chief of the Fire Department, showed that an open gas cock was the cause of the house being filled with gas, which was ignited when a match was struck. A member of the department turned the gas off at the meter. The explosion tore away the side of the rear room of the building.

50 years ago

March 22, 1972

• County Clerk Jerome Climer estimated Tuesday that 15,000 to 20,000 Pulaski County residents would become eligible to register to vote by virtue of the United States Supreme Court decision voiding a one-year residence requirement in Tennessee. Climer said he was anxious for a speedy ruling on a test case against him in federal District Court, challenging Arkansas' one-year residence requirement, so he could start registering eligible voters. Seven weeks are left in which to register for the May 30 Democratic primary.

25 years ago

March 22, 1997

• The Arkansas State Police is inviting the public to tour the agency's new headquarters today and Sunday at Geyer Springs Road and Interstate 30 in Little Rock. After a $14.8 million renovation, the former Southwest Mall has been converted into 177,000 square feet of office space that houses the state police, the state Crime Laboratory, the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, a state Revenue Department branch and the state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology. The building will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

10 years ago

March 22, 2012

MORRILTON -- At least 20 people fled their homes Wednesday in Faulkner County as creeks overflowed from rain that has deluged much of the state since Monday evening. In Morrilton and Midway, residents cleaned up damage caused by straight-line winds from Tuesday's storm system that also prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flash-flood warnings. "It looks like someone came into town and cut down a bunch of trees during the night," said Morrilton Mayor Stewart Nelson, who assessed damage at the Conway County Fairgrounds and the North Hills subdivision in his city.