NEWS IN BRIEF

Passenger traffic up

at airports in state

Passenger traffic at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock continues to improve but remains below the totals the state's largest airport enjoyed before the covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 117,505 passengers arrived at or departed from Clinton National in February, according to airport data. The total marked a nearly 90% increase over the 62,270 passengers that went through the airport in the same month in 2021. In February 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, 146,8387 passengers arrived at or departed from the airport.

For the year, Clinton National saw 237,638 passengers, a 76% jump over the 134,842 it saw in the first two months of 2021. For the same period in 2019, 300,247 passengers went through the airport.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport also reported solid numbers. A total of 99,669 passengers went through the airport in February, a 122% jump over the totals it saw in the same month last year. For the year, passenger traffic totaled 200,916, also a 122% increase over the same period in 2021.

-- Noel Oman

Tribes' energy needs

focus of U.S. grants

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- More than a dozen tribal communities around the U.S. will share $9 million in federal grant funding for renewable-energy projects, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Monday.

Nearly $1.2 million will support a solar and battery storage project in the Navajo Nation community of Kayenta in northeastern Arizona. Tribal officials said the project will provide electricity to 24 homes on the vast reservation where an estimated one-third of all residents are not connected to the power grid.

The 14 projects among tribes based in Arizona, Idaho, California, Alaska, Washington, New Mexico and Minnesota are expected to produce 3.3 megawatts of renewable energy and 3.6 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

Kayenta has become a hub of renewable-energy projects on the Navajo Nation. The tribal utility recently partnered with an Arizona utility, the Salt River Project, on two solar facilities that together produce 55 megawatts serving 28,000 reservation homes and businesses.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls

to 797.13, off 14.01

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 797.13, down 14.01.

"After U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy, stocks slipped lower on Monday, snapping last week's best weekly percentage gains since early November 2020,"said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.