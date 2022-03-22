Police: 1 found dead in shooting

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting that left a man dead, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Johnny Smithwick was arrested Monday and was being interviewed that evening, according to a news release. Police said Smithwick would be booked into the Jefferson County jail in connection with a charge of first-degree murder.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 5511 Mosley St., near the intersection of North Hutchinson Street and Dollarway Road, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the driveway of the residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County deputy coroner's office. The victim's identity will be released once his family has been located and notified of his death, police said.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This is Pine Bluff's sixth homicide in 2022.