Police: Body found in North Little Rock alley prompts homicide investigation

North Little Rock police are investigating after a body was found Monday night in an alley off 16th Street.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a male lying on the ground in the alley found the body in the 700 block of West 16th Street at about 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

Police said the victim “suffered fatal injuries,” but didn’t describe the nature of his wounds. The victim’s injuries are “a detail of the ongoing investigation,” the release states.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the victim, citing notification of next of kin.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call the department's tip line at (501) 680-8439.












