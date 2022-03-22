Police seek help in Dumas gunfire inquiry

State police have reserved a phone number for victims and witnesses and issued an update on the number of people shot at the Dumas car show Saturday.

Twenty-seven people were shot and one person was killed at the car show hosted by The Hood-Nic Foundation on Saturday, according to a news release.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is reserving a telephone number for witnesses to the shooting and victims who may not have reported their injuries to contact agents assigned to the case, according to a news release.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident, can help agents identify a suspect or suspects or can provide information about the events leading up to the shooting is asked to call the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 618-8850.

If an incoming call goes to voicemail, please leave a message with the name of the caller and telephone number where they can be contacted at any time.

Meanwhile, state police special agents assigned to the investigation of the shooting incident at the Dumas car show confirmed that 27 individuals were wounded by the gunfire. The list of wounded victims includes the name of Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, who died at the Dumas hospital.

During a news conference Sunday, the number of wounded was reported to be 28. The discrepancy appears to be attributed to one patient admitted locally and later transferred to another hospital.

Among the wounded are five children ranging in age from 19 months to 11 years old.