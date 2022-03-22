Razorbacks again last SEC team standing in NCAA Tournament

CONFERENCE CALL

Arkansas is the only SEC team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Here is a rundown by conference:

m ACC (3): Duke, Miami, North Carolina

m Big 12 (3): Iowa State, Kansas, Texas Tech

m Big East (2): Providence, Villanova

m Big Ten (2): Michigan, Purdue

m Pac-12 (2): Arizona, UCLA

m AAC (1): Houston

m Metro Atlantic Athletic (1): Saint Peter’s

m SEC (1): Arkansas

m West Coast (1): Gonzaga

MARCH SADNESS

Six SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament, but excluding Arkansas’ two victories, the other five conference teams combined to go 2-5.

Arkansas 2-0 (beat Vermont and New Mexico State)

Auburn 1-1 (beat Jacksonsville State, lost to Miami)

Tennessee 1-1 (beat Longwood, lost to Michigan)

Kentucky 0-1 (lost to Saint Peter’s)

Alabama 0-1 (lost to Notre Dame)

LSU 0-1 (lost to Iowa State)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team will carry a tattered SEC banner into the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round.

At least the Razorbacks are still around to carry the banner for a conference that Kentucky Coach John Calipari said a couple of weeks ago could land four teams in the Final Four.





Arkansas, the fourth-lowest seeded SEC team, now is the only one that has a shot to advance to New Orleans.

The Razorbacks (27-8) are the No. 4 seed in the West Region and take on No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga (28-3) at 6 p.m. Central on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Six SEC teams have combined for a 4-5 NCAA Tournament record led by Arkansas going 2-0 in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Razorbacks beat Vermont 75-71 and New Mexico State 53-48.





The Catamounts and Aggies were seeded No. 13 and No. 12, but they finished with records of 28-6 and 27-7 respectively.

New Mexico State upset Connecticut 70-63 to earn a shot at Arkansas.

"I think No. 1, it's just so hard to make the tournament," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "It's really difficult.

"Our league was really represented so well by the number of teams that got into the tournament. And then it's really hard to win a game in the tournament. It's really hard."

Musselman has led the Razorbacks to their second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance after they advanced to the Elite Eight last season before losing to eventual national champion Baylor.

Arkansas is playing in the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years for the first time since having a four-year run from 1993-96 that was highlighted by the 1994 national championship victory over Duke and runner-up finish in 1995 to UCLA.

"We're happy we're still alive and we're still playing and we're still giving ourselves an opportunity to compete," Musselman said. "Having said that, I think over the course of the entire season that the SEC is still as good as any conference in college basketball. I think that'll be proven on draft day with the number of talented players that get drafted, just like the last few years where we have more draft picks than any conference."

The SEC has had 12 players picked in each of the previous three NBA Drafts with 19 first-rounders, including Arkansas' Moses Moody going to the Golden State Warriors last year at No. 14 overall.





SEC players being projected as possible first-round picks this year are Auburn forward Jabari Smith, Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington, Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, LSU forward Tari Eason and Auburn center Walker Kessler.

"The SEC teams that lost [in the NCAA Tournament], they're all really great teams," Razorbacks sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said. "There's a lot of great teams in this tournament and you've got to be ready every single game.

"For us to be the last [SEC] team just shows the fight we've had all year. We continue to show it throughout the year. We've just got to keep going."

SEC regular-season champion Auburn (28-6) was a No. 2 seed and suffered a 78-61 loss to No. 11 seed Miami in a second-round game.

Tennessee, which won the SEC Tournament and was a No. 3 seed, also lost in the second round to No. 11 seed Michigan 76-68.

Kentucky, a No. 2 seed, didn't even make it to the second round.

The Wildcats lost to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's 85-79 in overtime in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history.

Alabama and LSU, both No. 6 seeds, lost to No. 11 seeds Notre Dame 78-64 and Iowa State 59-54, respectively.

The ACC (Duke, North Carolina and Miami) and Big 12 (Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State) each have three teams in the Sweet 16 to lead all conferences. The Big East (Villanova and Providence), Big Ten (Purdue and Michigan) and Pac-12 (Arizona and UCLA) each have two teams.

"The SEC is going to get crushed because of our tournament performance," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "Arkansas is the only team that's alive.

"I think we just beat each other up all year. It was such a grind. Such a grind. That's the only thing I can tell you. because the league was really, really good. We didn't show it in the tournament."

Well, except for the Razorbacks.

"It feels good to be the last team remaining in the tournament from the SEC," Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said. "We would've liked to win the regular season, but it didn't work out that way. Same with the tournament, but it didn't work out that way, either.

"Right now, we're just focused on continuing to get better and hopefully we can keep this thing going."

Umude said it's not a shock more SEC teams failed to advance to the Sweet 16.

"Anybody could beat anybody on any given night, especially in March," Umude said. "It's March Madness, is what it is."

Arkansas is the last SEC team playing in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Alabama joined Arkansas in the Sweet 16 in 2021, but UCLA beat the Crimson Tide 88-78 in overtime while the Razorbacks beat Oral Roberts 72-70 on a jump shot by Davonte Davis with 2.9 seconds left.

"I think it's a credit to how hard our guys play," Musselman said. "I think everybody plays hard, but we got hot at the right time. We kept getting better during the course of the year."

Arkansas is 17-3 in its last 20 games, including 6-2 against the SEC's other five NCAA Tournament teams. The Razorbacks beat then-No. 1 Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU at home, won at LSU, lost at Alabama and Tennessee by a combined five points and beat LSU again at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla.

"We were really, really challenged at the end of the year," Musselman said. "We had as difficult a schedule as anybody in college basketball down the stretch. We were able to play as well as anybody down the stretch.

"So I think it's a big-time credit to our players that they continue to get better. I thought defensively we were probably at our best the last time we got out and competed against New Mexico State."