Red Wolves show hunger on defense

JONESBORO -- Multiple interceptions. Passes frequently broken up. Celebrations so raucous along the defensive sideline that Coach Butch Jones had to pause practice and tell the guys in black jerseys to cool it.

The scene inside Arkansas State's Student Activity Center last Monday during the second of the Red Wolves' spring practice sessions was a far cry from the 2021 season.

This didn't appear to be the same unit that ranked second-to-last nationally in total defense and surrendered just under 40 points per game in 2021.

"The chemistry is really building, the accountability that they hold themselves to is growing," Jones said of his defense. "You see the improvements in speed. ... You see the swarm. We'll find out a lot more when the pads go on, obviously, but I do like their body of work so far."

It's not that everyone is new. Seven of the 11 players who took the field with the first-team unit were either starters or part of the usual rotation last season.

That doesn't even include defensive tackle Terry Hampton, who is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered in early October.

But there are important pieces augmenting each level of the defense.

Former University of Arkansas player and Hazen native Blayne Toll lined up at right defensive end opposite Thurman Geathers, with Alabama transfer King Mwikuta working in the second-team group. Houston transfer Jordan Carmouche is slotted in at middle linebacker, replacing Caleb Bonner. And Eddie Smith, in from Illinois, grabbed one of the two safety spots alongside Taylon Doss.

The most impactful addition could come from within the Red Wolves' locker room as Kivon Bennett transitions from edge rusher to outside linebacker.

"This is really crucial in my development of becoming a professional ballplayer," Bennett explained of the move. "I'm still getting my feet wet, but I've just got to know that I'm going to make mistakes and just not bash myself too much of that because everybody tries to be a perfectionist."

A position change was always part of the plan between Bennett and Jones, who had initially recruited Bennett to Tennessee in the Class of 2017. When the former Volunteer arrived in Jonesboro prior to last season, Jones decided Bennett could have the most impact coming off the edge.

That was a team with less competitive depth, however. Between guys who came via the transfer portal and others who have developed by being a part of the ASU program for a full year, there's a belief that not only can Bennett better his pro prospects at linebacker, but he'll enable the Red Wolves to get more of their top pieces on the field simultaneously.

"When you look at the players we've added, they come in and they're excited to be here," Jones said. "They've embraced their place, they've embraced their teammates and their teammates have embraced them."

One day represents little more than a snapshot of what ASU needs to be an extended progression.

There's plenty of time in the coming weeks alone for that to happen. When the Red Wolves return from spring break, they'll practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for four consecutive weeks, capped by the spring game on April 23.

"We have an unprecedented energy right now," Bennett said of the defense. "Y'all can see that. It just feels different. ... We're flying around, the black jerseys are getting to the ball, man. It just like what football is supposed to feel like."