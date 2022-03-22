Search continues for suspects in Dumas shooting

Authorities continued their search for suspects connected to a shooting that left one person dead and 26 injured during a community car show Saturday night in Dumas.

On Monday, the Arkansas State Police opened a hotline, asking members of the public to call if they have any information on potential suspects.

Police also updated the number of wounded from 27 to 26, due to authorities counting one victim twice after the person was admitted at a local hospital and later transferred, according to a news release from state police.

One of the victims, Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, died at a hospital in Dumas. Investigators do not believe he took part in the shooting, said Col. Bill Bryant, state police director.

Five of the wounded were children, ages 11, 9, 8, 23 months and 19 months, and they were transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and later released, according to state police.

Bryant said police believe that the shooting started as a gunfight between two people but didn't offer a reason why when he met with reporters at a news conference Sunday. Investigators don't have evidence to believe the shooting was gang-related, Bryant said.

"The bottom line on this is, just two individuals got in a gunfight," Bryant said during a news conference in Dumas. "There was no mass shooting intended on this."

The gunfight started at around 6:50 p.m. during a car show at Fred's Store at 611 U.S. 65 South. What was supposed to be a family-friendly event was interrupted by sounds of gunshots and people fleeing, witnesses said.

Dumas police arrested one person after the shooting on "unrelated" charges. The person had matched a description of a suspect and fled, Bryant told reporters.

For many in Dumas, Saturday night's shooting was a shock that brought national media attention to the small farming community in the Delta.

"With [27 people] shot, it is shocking," said Dumas Mayor Flora Simon. "It is the first time anything like this has occurred in Dumas that I know of."

The car show was among many events that took place during Hood-Nic, an annual community event to raise money for scholarships and school supplies for underprivileged youths.

Hood-Nic, or neighborhood picnic, typically features family-friendly live music, motivational speakers, a parade and a car show that is a big draw for the town of more than 4,000 people.

Kris Love-Keys, chief development officer with the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, which organizes Hood-Nic, said "anti-violence has been a huge part" of the annual event.

"It's about bringing the community together," Love-Keys said.

On Sunday afternoon, less than 24-hours after the shooting, two men held signs saying "stop the violence." Marcus Croom, one of the men standing on the corner of U.S. 65 and Pickens Street in Dumas, had left the car show before the shooting started.

"Our community is a loving community," Croom said.

"It is not a community of hatred. We've been together a long time -- everybody in our community -- everybody knows everybody."

With the people and cars packing a parking lot along Dumas' main thoroughfare, local police and other first responders were on hand to provide security for the event when the shooting started.

Immediately, police, firefighters and medics began moving the wounded into ambulances and helicopters to be transported to hospitals in Dumas, Pine Bluff and Little Rock.

"People come stumbling out of the crowd who have been shot, and we started taking care of them and taking them to the hospital," said Dumas Fire Chief Doug Weatherford, who was at the car show when the shooting started.

Isierene Spinks, an elementary school nurse in Dumas, was called into action when the shooting started.

At the time she was at home cooking, but she was called to nearby Delta Memorial Hospital, where she was met by a scene of "chaos, pandemonium."

"Because we were trying to take care of the patients, then we got family members all beating on the door and trying to rush in -- it was chaotic," she said.

Some of the wounded were treated at the hospital in Dumas, with some being airlifted to hospitals in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Spinks said.

The Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action blamed the state's "weak gun laws" for the violence in Dumas on Saturday night.

"While details are still unfolding, one thing is for sure: going to a community event shouldn't mean your life's on the line," said Mariah Hatta, a volunteer with the Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action, in a statement.

"Our state's weak gun laws leave our families and communities constantly at risk. Something has to change, and we won't stop fighting until it does."

In a news release on Monday, the advocacy group connected the gunfight in Dumas to shootings nationwide over the weekend.

Three people died and three were wounded in a shooting in Fayetteville, N.C., on Friday.

Near Corpus Christi, Texas, at least three people were shot on a beach on Friday.