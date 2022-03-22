Several inches of rain forecast for southeast Arkansas through Tuesday

A powerful storm system will make its way across the Deep South today, drenching southeast Arkansas along the way, according to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

The storm was expected to dump several inches of rain on southeast Arkansas over a two-day period, including Monday.

Flood watches have been posted through today across much of south and east Arkansas -- southeast of a line stretching from Texarkana to Jonesboro.

"Through Tuesday, the biggest concern locally will be heavy rain," the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock said in a briefing late Monday afternoon. "The forecast calls for two to more than four inches of rain across southern and eastern Arkansas. This much rain could cause flash flooding in places, but will also bring drought relief."

Parts of southeast Arkansas have been suffering through moderate to extreme drought, according to the weather service.

"They definitely need the rain," said Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We just need the rain to fall a little more steadily, not all at one time."

Rain began moving into western Arkansas on Monday afternoon.

Condry said there's a slight risk of severe weather in the southeast part of the state.

"Severe weather (including tornadoes) will stay mostly to the south of Arkansas through Tuesday," the weather service said in the briefing Monday.

"Isolated severe storms are possible in southern sections of the state. The main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds."

Arkansas is just getting a glancing blow from this storm system.

Condry said tornadoes will be more likely in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Severe weather will remain largely to the south of Arkansas along the Gulf Coast, according to the weather service.

"A strong spring storm will bring threats of tornadoes and flooding across the southern U.S. today into Tuesday," the National Weather Service said Monday.

"Several tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds are possible, focused on central to eastern Texas and adjacent states this afternoon into tonight.

A few tornadoes could be strong.

Heavy to excessive rainfall could bring areas of flash and river flooding in similar areas."

Condry said the storm should clear out of Arkansas by mid-afternoon today, leaving cold air in its wake.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the low-40s in Northwest Arkansas to the upper-50s in south Arkansas.

Temperatures should rebound by Friday, with highs in the 60s across the state.