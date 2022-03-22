Sheldon, Ohio St. soar by host LSU

OHIO STATE 79, LSU 64

BATON ROUGE -- Jacy Sheldon had 23 points, 8 assists and 3 steals, and sixth seed Ohio State beat No. 3 seed LSU 79-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

Taylor Mikesell scored 18 and Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points for the Buckeyes (25-6), who responded to a large, loud and hostile crowd in the Tigers' home arena by seizing momentum in the opening quarter and putting LSU in the deepest deficit it had faced all season at 24 points late in the third quarter.

LSU (26-6), which overcame a 10-point deficit inside the final five minutes of their first-round game against Jackson State two days earlier, lacked the firepower to climb out of a bigger hole against Sheldon and Co.

Khayla Pointer, the Tigers' second-team All-America guard, scored 32 points, but also missed 18 of her 30 shots, her dry spells coming as the Buckeyes pulled away. Jailin Cherry scored 12 points for LSU, which hit just twice from three-point range on eight attempts.

Autumn Newby grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Ohio State led by eight at halftime and put LSU in a deep hole by opening the third quarter with a 13-2 run that Mikesell capped with a deep 3 to give the Buckeyes a 47-28 lead.

Later in the third, Sheldon hit consecutive threes from each side of the court to make it 57-33.

After Pointer hit a three on LSU's first shot of the game, the Tigers missed 15 of their next 17 shots. That's when Sheldon began to exert her full-court influence on the game, converting three steals into fast-break layups in a span of little more than two minutes.

The third of those baskets gave Ohio State a 12-8 lead, and then Mikesell hit her first three of the game to put the Buckeye up 15-8 after one period.

Rebeka Mikulasikova and Mikesell each hit two threes as Ohio State widened its lead to as much as nine in the second quarter.

Pointer, who had 11 first-half points, helped stem the tide with a jumper and a driving, double-pump scoop off the glass.

But Rikki Harris' offensive rebound of a missed jumper and kick out to the top of the key set up Braxtin Miller's three to give Ohio State a 34-26 lead at halftime.

TENNESSEE 70, BELMONT 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Sara Puckett hit a three-pointer with 17.5 seconds left to put Tennessee ahead to stay as the fourth-seeded Lady Vols held off neighbor Belmont to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

The Lady Vols (25-8) improved to 23-1 on their home floor in the second round of a women's NCAA Tournament they've played in all 40. They earned the program's 29th Sweet 16 berth and will meet top-seeded Louisville on Saturday in the regional semifinal in Wichita, Kan.

Tennessee had to scrap for this win after blowing a 14-point lead in the third quarter to lead only 48-46 going into the final quarter. The Lady Vols scored the first four of the final quarter for a 52-46 lead.

The Bruins went up 61-60 on Madison Bartley's layup with 4:07 left. Tennessee tied it at 64 on a jumper by Alexus Dye with 2:39 left. Bartley put Belmont (23-8) ahead 66-64 with another layup with 2:23 remaining.

Belmont's Jamilyn Kinney, who attempted only seven free throws all season, missed both tries with 25.7 seconds left. After a Tennessee timeout, the Lady Vols got the ball to Puckett in the left corner, and she hit nothing but net.

Tamari Key hit three of four free throws for Tennessee inside the final 10 seconds. Bruins guard Tuti Jones hit her first free throw with 3.8 seconds remaining, missed the second. Destinee Wells had a final chance to force overtime, but her long three hit off the backboard above the rim before the buzzer.

Alexus Dye led Tennessee with 20 points and 11 rebounds, her fourth straight double-double. Key finished with 18 points, and Puckett had 12 with the clinching three her only three-point attempt of the game.

MICHIGAN 64, VILLANOVA 49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon had 27 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to help third-seeded Michigan pull away from No. 11 Villanova.

The Wolverines (24-6) earned a second straight trip to the Sweet 16 and will face 10th-seeded South Dakota on Saturday.

Michigan took control with a 10-0 run over the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, turning what was a closely contested game into a lopsided victory. Leigha Brown had 20 points for the Wolverines.

The Wildcats (24-9) led by three points after the opening quarter, but they simply could not stop Hillmon.

Villanova also struggled to overcome Maddy Siegrist being held to single digits for just the sixth time this season. Siegrist, who ranked second in the nation with 25.8 points per game, had 12 points on 5-of 13-shooting.