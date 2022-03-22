Springdale motorcyclist dies avoiding collision in Rogers

A man died after his motorcycle was laid over trying to avoid a collision in Rogers on Saturday, authorities say.

Jefferson Wayne Davis, 23, of Springdale, was driving south on U.S. 71B at 6:01 p.m. and approaching the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road when another vehicle turned in front of him on a green light, according to a fatal accident report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Davis applied the brakes of his 1993 Kawasaki motorcycle, eventually laying the bike over and skidding across the intersection. The bike did not collide with any vehicles in the intersection.

Davis was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

The weather conditions were clear at the time of the incident.



