SOFTBALL

Arkansas hits four home runs in win

Hannah Gammill hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and No. 12 Arkansas broke open a tight game with five runs in the seventh to earn an 8-1 nonconference win at Western Kentucky on Monday night.

Gammill's 11th homer of the season snapped a 1-1 tie and gave Arkansas (20-5) the lead for good with nobody out in the top of the seventh to chase Hilltoppers starter Shelby Nunn (13-3).

The Razorbacks, who had an 11-game winning streak snapped on Sunday at No. 15 Tennessee, then left no doubt, scoring five more in the top of the seventh.

Danielle Gibson, who hit a solo homer in the second inning to tie the game 1-1, crushed a three-run shot in the seventh to tie Gammill for the team lead with 11. Linnie Malkin added a two-run blast later in the inning, the Razorbacks' fourth of the game.

Mary Haff (9-2) picked up the win in relief for Arkansas. She pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struck out two.

The Razorbacks finally got to Nunn, who earned all three wins over the weekend and was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week earlier in the day. Gibson drew a four-pitch walk leading off the top of the sixth and Gammill followed by lining a 1-2 pitch out of the park for a 3-1 lead.

Gibson finished 2-for-2 with 2 homers and 4 RBI. Malkin and Taylor Ellsworth also added two hits as the Razorbacks finished with 10.

Arkansas hosts No. 20 LSU for a three-game SEC series this weekend. The first game is slated for 7:30 Saturday night in Bogle Park. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

-- Paul Boyd

TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Owens earns award

University of Arkansas heptathlete Ayden Owens, who won the 2022 NCAA indoor title this month, was named the National Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Owens scored 6,211 points at the NCAA Indoor Championships, which was the third-best winning score in NCAA history and fifth-best performance on the collegiate all-time list. Following his score of 6,272 points at the World Athletics Indoor Championships this past weekend in Serbia, Owens ranks fifth on the 2022 world list.

GOLF

ASU eighth in Texas

The Arkansas State University men's golf team is tied for eighth place among 17 teams after 36 holes of the All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

The Red Wolves shot a 297 on Monday and are 21-over 597 for the tournament. Florida State holds the second-round lead at 7-under 569.

Devyn Pappas fired a second-round 71 and leads ASU at 3-over 147, good for a tie for 18th place.

Luka Naglic (76) is tied for 29th place at 5-over 149. Lucas Cena (74) is 6-over 150 and tied for 39th place, while Christofer Rahm (78) is in a tie for 52nd place with a 9-over 153. Felix Krammer (82) is in 87th place at 16-over 160.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services