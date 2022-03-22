Super Quiz: Our Planet

1. What is Earth's only natural satellite?

2. Plants use this process to combine carbon dioxide and water using light to produce food.

3. The tilting of Earth's axis is largely responsible for what?

4. It is the deepest oceanic trench on Earth.

5. The north geomagnetic pole actually represents the -------- pole of the Earth's magnetic field.

6. What verb is used to describe a whale's leap out of the water?

7. Term for the process by which an iceberg breaks off from a glacier.

8. The point on the surface farthest from Earth's center of mass is in this country.

9. For what is the meaning of "GHG" or "GhG"?

ANSWERS:

1. Moon

2. Photosynthesis

3. The four seasons

4. Mariana Trench

5. South

6. Breach(ing)

7. Calving

8. Ecuador

9. Greenhouse gas