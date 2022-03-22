Survivor of Nazi camps is killed in Ukraine

BERLIN -- Boris Romantschenko, who survived detention in four Nazi concentration camps in the 1940s, was killed last week when a Russian missile struck his apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to a foundation that preserves the memory of Nazi crimes.

"It is with horror that we report the violent death of Boris Romantschenko in the war in Ukraine," read a statement on the website of the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation. The foundation said it learned of the 96-year-old man's death from his son and granddaughter.

Romantschenko's "horrific death," the statement said, "shows how threatening the war in Ukraine is for concentration camp survivors."

The foundation, along with numerous others, established an aid network distributing food and medicine to Ukrainian victims of Nazi persecution. Ukraine is home to about 10,000 Holocaust survivors, according to an American nonprofit, The Blue Card, that provides financial assistance to indigent survivors in the United States.

Romantschenko was born in 1926 in Bondari, near Sumy in northern Ukraine.

In 1942, he was deported to the German city of Dortmund, where he became a forced laborer, according to the Buchenwald foundation. When he tried to escape, he was captured in January 1943 and sent to Buchenwald, in central Germany.

He would later be sent to Peenemunde, a military research center, where he participated in the construction of the V-2 Rocket, the world's first long-range ballistic missile. Other places he was detained included Dora-Mittelbau, originally an appendage of Buchenwald, and Bergen-Belsen -- a camp in northern Germany that started out as a site holding prisoners of war and in 1943 became a concentration camp.

In its statement, the foundation did not describe how Romantschenko survived Bergen-Belsen, which was liberated in April 1945 by the British 11th Armored Division, or what he did after the war.

For many years, though, he served as vice president for Ukraine on an international committee for Buchenwald survivors. In a ceremony in 2015, he recited an oath in Russia spoken by survivors of the camp, which has become known as the Oath of Buchenwald.

It concludes with a pledge: "To build a new world of peace and freedom is our ideal."