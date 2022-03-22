Three teens arrested in connection with Rogers drive-by shooting

BENTONVILLE -- Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last week in Rogers.

Efrain Olvera, 17, and Luis Ramirez, 17, both of Rogers, are charged with a terroristic act, attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent group activity.

Prosecutors have charged the two as adults.

Diego Ramirez, 18, also of Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with a terroristic act, attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent group activity. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Rogers police went at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to 1024 W. Hendrix St. and found several spent .45-caliber shell casings in the middle of the street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The house was hit by multiple rounds from a firearm, the affidavit states.

The brick siding on the southeast side of the house was hit by seven rounds; a bedroom window had two bullet holes and a rain gutter one.

At least four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Sean Collins Sr. told police he was sitting in the living room about 6 feet from the nearest bullet strike, according to the affidavit.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, requested a $500,000 cash or corporate surety bond for Olvera at Monday's bond hearing before Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith.

"This young man is looking up to life in prison at this point, which is motivation for him to flee," Robinson said of Olvera.

Police found 14 bullet holes in the home, and there's evidence Olvera fired one of the shots, Robinson said.

Mauricio Herrera, Olvera's attorney, said his client has no criminal history and is a good student at Heritage High School. Herrera said Olvera voluntary went to the Rogers Police Department and his statement led to the arrest of the other two individuals.

Herrera wanted the judge to set a lower bond in order for Olvera to be able to be released to his parents.

"I don't believe he's a flight risk," Herrera said.

Robinson made the same bond recommendation for Luis Ramirez. Robinson said Luis Ramirez was the only person who admitted to shooting a gun, and bullets were found in his home.

Rita Smith, Luis Ramirez's attorney, requested a lower bond for him. She said he makes good grades and is less culpable in the incident. Smith said he cooperated with police and isn't a flight risk.

"Setting a $400,000 bond for an indigent child is setting no bond," she said.

The judge set the pair's bond at $400,000 cash or corporate surety, each.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, made $500,000 recommendation for bond at Diego Ramirez's bond hearing.

Sexton cited the seriousness of the charges as the reason for the request.

Sam Hall, Diego Ramirez's attorney, asked Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren at Monday's hearing to set an appropriate bond for his client.

Karren set the bond at $400,000 cash or corporate surety.

Diego Ramirez is being held in the Benton County Jail while Luis Ramirez and Olvera are being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The trio's arraignments are scheduled for 8 a.m. April 25 in Karren's courtroom.

A witness told police the shooting may have been a response to someone breaking into Olvera's pickup, according to the affidavit.