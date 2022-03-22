UA's Owens named National Field Athlete of the Year

University of Arkansas heptathlete Ayden Owens, who won the 2022 NCAA indoor title this month, was named the National Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Owens scored 6,211 points at the NCAA Indoor Championships, which was the third-best winning score in NCAA history and fifth-best performance on the collegiate all-time list. Following his score of 6,272 points at the World Athletics Indoor Championships this past weekend in Serbia, Owens ranks fifth on the 2022 world list.