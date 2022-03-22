Ukraine city struggles to count dead





LVIV, Ukraine -- As Mariupol's defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty.

With communications crippled, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened on Sunday and a theater that was blown apart four days earlier was unclear.





More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theater, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school.

Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol has been a key target that has been relentlessly pounded for more than three weeks and has seen some of the worst suffering of the war.

The fall of the southern port city would help Russia establish a land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014. But no clear picture emerged of how close its capture might be.

Over the weekend, Moscow had offered safe passage out of Mariupol -- one corridor leading east to Russia, another going west to other parts of Ukraine -- in return for the city's surrender before daybreak Monday. Ukraine flatly rejected the offer well before the deadline.

Mariupol officials said on March 15 that at least 2,300 people had died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves. There has been no official estimate since then.

For those who remain, conditions have become brutal.

The assault has cut off Mariupol's electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world. Satellite images showed smoke rising from buildings newly hit by Russian artillery.

"What's happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Mariupol had a prewar population of about 430,000. About a quarter of them were believed to have left in the opening days of the war, and tens of thousands escaped over the past week by way of a humanitarian corridor. Other attempts have been thwarted by the fighting.





Those who have made it out of Mariupol told of a devastated city.

"There are no buildings there anymore," said 77-year-old Maria Fiodorova, who crossed the border to Poland on Monday after five days of travel.

A long line of vehicles lined a road in Bezimenne, Ukraine, as Mariupol residents sought shelter at a temporary camp set up by Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region. An estimated 5,000 people from Mariupol have taken refuge in the camp. Many arrived in cars with signs that said "children" in Russian.

A woman who gave her name as Yulia said she and her family sought shelter in Bezimenne after a bombing destroyed six houses behind her home.

"That's why we got in the car, at our own risk, and left in 15 minutes because everything is destroyed there, dead bodies are lying around," she said. "They don't let us pass through everywhere -- there are shootings."

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, urged Russia to abide by the Geneva Convention and allow humanitarian aid into the city.

In all, more than 8,000 people escaped to safer areas Monday through humanitarian corridors, including about 3,000 from Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Russian shelling of a corridor wounded four children on a route leading out of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

CASUALTIES MOUNT

As Russia intensifies its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of the country has become bogged down, slowed by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces using air power and artillery to pulverize cities from a distance.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the military's assessment, said Russia had increased air sorties over the past two days, carrying out as many as 300 in the past 24 hours, and has fired more than 1,100 missiles into Ukraine since the invasion began.

In a video address Monday night, Zelenskyy hailed those who have fought back against Russia.

"There is no need to organize resistance," he said. "Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul."

In the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson on Monday, Russian forces shot into the air and fired stun grenades at protesters who were chanting "Go home!"

"We saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience," Zelenskyy said.

In the capital, Kyiv, a shopping center was a smoking ruin after being hit late Sunday by shelling that killed eight people, according to emergency officials.

Russian military spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed that Ukrainian forces had been using the shopping mall to store rockets and reload launchers. That claim could not be independently verified.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian resistance has kept the bulk of Moscow's forces more than 15 miles from the center of Kyiv, but the capital "remains Russia's primary military objective."

Amid the continuing shelling, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a curfew extending through Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian authorities also said Russia shelled a chemical plant outside the eastern city of Sumy, sending toxic ammonia leaking from a 50-ton tank, and hit a military training base in the Rivne region of western Ukraine with cruise missiles.

Konashenkov said 80 foreign and Ukrainian troops were killed in the Rivne attack. There was no immediate word from the Ukrainian side on casualties.

In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, authorities said Russian forces damaged civilian houses in a strike Monday. The City Council said no one was killed.

Russia's invasion has driven nearly 3.5 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations. The U.N. has confirmed over 900 civilian deaths but said the real toll is probably much higher.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued by video but failed to bridge the chasm between the two sides. The Kremlin has demanded that Ukraine disarm and declare itself neutral. Zelenskyy told Ukrainian television late Monday that he would be prepared to consider waiving any NATO bid by Ukraine in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

Zelenskyy also suggested Kyiv would be open to future discussions on the status of Crimea and the areas of the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists. But he said that was a topic for another time, after a cease-fire and steps toward security guarantees.

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned that relations with the U.S. are "on the verge of a breach," citing "unacceptable statements" by U.S. President Joe Biden about Putin.

In another worrying development, Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency said radiation monitors around the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the site in 1986 of the world's worst nuclear meltdown, have stopped working.

The agency said that problem, and a lack of firefighters to protect the area's radiation-tainted forests as the weather warms, could mean a "significant deterioration" in the ability to control the spread of radiation in Ukraine and beyond.

BIDEN TO VISIT POLAND

Biden is set to thank Poland's president for the country's efforts to shelter Ukrainian refugees as part of his trip this week to Europe.

The U.S. president will head to Warsaw for a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda scheduled for Saturday. Biden will discuss how the U.S., along with its allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human-rights crisis that the war has created.

Poland is "an important partner as we work to remain unified in the weeks and months ahead," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Biden's trip includes a summit Thursday of NATO leaders, who will use the meeting to look at strengthening the bloc's own deterrence and defense, immediately and in the long term, to deal with the now openly confrontational Putin.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine largely has united the U.S. and NATO and European allies, as well as allies in Asia and elsewhere. The United States and European governments see Moscow's military aggression as a threat to their security and strategic interests.

Biden's agenda includes a meeting of leaders of the the Group of Seven countries to discuss the punishing sanctions that the West and its allies have leveled on Russia over its invasion, Psaki said.

On Monday, leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom spoke for about an hour, discussing "Russia's brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians," the White House said. They also reviewed recent diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine's effort to reach a ceasefire.

Psaki said she thought the leaders would continue to be in touch routinely on the conflict. She said the White House also remained in touch with Ukrainian officials.

"We convey we support any diplomatic effort," but the role the U.S. can play is through a broad range of military assistance and economic sanctions levied against Russia, she said.

Biden will not travel to Ukraine.

"We have not explored that option," Psaki said.

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN

Former President Donald Trump bashed Biden's policy toward Ukraine on Monday but dodged questions about what he might do differently.

"The cards are played, the cards are set and he has a very bad hand," Trump said in an interview on Fox Business.

Host Stuart Varney repeatedly asked Trump whether he supports specific steps like arranging for Ukraine to get more fighter jets.

"We have a tremendous military capability," Trump said, without coming close to answering. "We should be using it ... to help them survive."

Trump refused to say what, if anything, he would do that Biden has not done, except try to reduce the price of oil somehow.

He steered clear of his previous praise for Putin as a "very savvy" leader in the days after he launched the invasion. Instead, he suggested Biden should be doing something more to confront Putin.

EUROPEANS SPEAK OUT

At a meeting Monday of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the increase in Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and theaters.

The "courts will have to decide, but for me these are clearly war crimes," Baerbock said.

Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief who chaired the meeting, said that "what's happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. Destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner. This is something awful."

The International Criminal Court in the Netherlands is gathering evidence about any possible war crimes in Ukraine, but Russia, like the United States, doesn't recognize the tribunal's jurisdiction.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said his country is "certainly open to other mechanisms for accountability in terms of the atrocities that are taking place in Ukraine right now. Coveney expects that a new round of EU sanctions will be drawn up soon.

Notorious for their often slow responses, EU nations have rallied since the invasion began to slap sanctions on hundreds of people, including Putin, senior ministers and pro-Kremlin oligarchs.

Several "entities" -- companies, banks, airlines and ship builders -- have also been hit in near record time. But the issue of imposing restrictive measures on Russian energy remains extremely sensitive, given the dependence of many EU countries on Russian oil and natural gas.

Coveney said energy sanctions are unlikely to be on the table this week.

A group of countries led by Germany wants a pause on new sanctions for now, amid concerns about high energy prices and fears that Russia might halt gas exports to Europe. Some also want to save sanction ammunition for any new war atrocity, like the use of chemical weapons.

But Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, whose country borders Russia and Belarus, warned against "sanctions fatigue." Landsbergis said the EU must target oil, a major source of revenue for Russia.

The ministers did endorse a second tranche of $552 million to help buy weapons and other aid for Ukraine, Borrell said.

Information for this article was contributed by Cara Anna, Yuras Karmanau, Colleen Long, Ellen Knickmeyer, Lorne Cook, Geir Moulson and staff of The Associated Press and by Dave Goldiner of New York Daily News (TNS).

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



A woman cleans up her kitchen from debris in an apartment block damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Families arrive at Kyiv's train station after leaving their homes in Chernihiv, Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



A man walks in his apartment ruined after the Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. At least eight people were killed in the attack. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



People gather amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Civilian volunteers attend a training camp of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Vasyl Nevolov, an internally displaced Ukrainian from Kyiv, rests inside a theatre in the city of Drohobych, western Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. The theatre has become a meeting point, where artists, including those displaced from other parts of Ukraine, have turned their talents to making food for soldiers and others as part of a massive volunteer war effort across the country. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Irina Zubchenko walks with her dog Max amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)





