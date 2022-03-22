Van Horn’s Hogs weather obstacles

NO. 4 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

vs. Missouri

WHEN 6 p.m. Central on Friday

WHERE Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 16-3, 3-0 SEC; Missouri 12-5, 0-3

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

WEDNESDAY, vs. Omaha (ccd.)

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Missouri*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Missouri*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Missouri*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

* SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will head into the second weekend of SEC play riding an 11-game winning streak amid rising confidence after sweeping Kentucky by a combined score of 18-6.

The University of Arkansas (16-3, 3-0 SEC) has won 11 consecutive SEC series dating back to their final regular-season series in 2019 at Texas A&M.

Arkansas pitchers held one of the nation's top hitting teams to 22 of 99 batting (.202) and two home runs, both solo shots.

"Tried to keep them off balance, bust them in, change them up away, lot of breaking balls," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of the pitching approach that turned previously hot-hitting Kentucky into the mild 'Cats.

"I think probably the best thing we did is we got ahead of them, and then we got to go to work on them a little bit. That team is going to beat a lot of people, and I'm glad that we're done with them here."

The Razorbacks remained at No. 4 in Monday's USA Today coaches poll, the ranking they will take into this weekend's series at Missouri (12-5, 0-3 SEC), which was swept at Vanderbilt last weekend. The Commodores (17-2) rose to No. 1 in this week's rankings by the coaches, the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Arkansas had scheduled a neutral-site game with Nebraska-Omaha at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, for Wednesday, but that game was snuffed due to anticipated frigid weather.

"Snow and rain, winds out of the north 15 to 25," Van Horn said to describe the forecast for Kansas City that day. "Here we go again with that weather thing. Wind chill in the upper 20s. I don't think that's good for this time of year."

So the Razorbacks have decided to save some travel money and bus up to Columbia, Mo., on Thursday with the hope of getting in a workout at the Tigers' Taylor Stadium.

The Razorbacks went 12-1 on their longest homestand of the season, getting six quality starts out of the 10 weekend games in that span, two each from right-handers Connor Noland and Jaxon Wiggins and another pair from freshman lefty Hagen Smith.

Noland, Smith and Wiggins provided quality starts, three earned runs or less in six innings, against the Wildcats, allowing Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs to be selective with their choice of relievers.

Only lefty Evan Taylor worked twice over the weekend, allowing his first hit of the season on shortstop Ryan Ritter's solo home run.

Right-handed reliever Zebulon Vermillion threw three hitless innings in support of Smith in a 9-3 victory in Game 2. Vermillion, a starter for much of last season, has not allowed a hit or run in 9 innings, which have featured 6 walks and 13 strikeouts.

Van Horn said the long stretches of success for Arkansas' starters breeds confidence.

"I would think for the own personal confidence it would make them feel pretty good about where they are, which is a starting pitcher in the Southeastern Conference," Van Horn said. "That's hard to do. Then from there, they're thinking, 'And if I can keep getting better, I can build up my pitch count, I can stay in the game longer, give my team a chance to win handing it off to a pretty good bullpen.' So I would think our starters' confidence would be really good after this past weekend."

Freshman right-hander Brady Tygart notched a two-inning save in Sunday's 3-1 finale in which he faced the potential tying run in the ninth inning after allowing a single. He said the starters' long outings pay off.

"For me as a bullpen arm, that's absolutely huge," Tygart said. "The longer our starters stay out there, the more info we got on the hitter and the better we feel because our bullpen is fresh, especially on the early games, Friday and Saturday, because we're fresh going into Sunday."