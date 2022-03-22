WATCH: Pine Bluff's Render Sisters release new music video

The Render Sisters, teenagers Mary-Keaton and Stella Render, are back with another infectious pop-country single and video.

"Anyone Else," written by the Pine Bluff duo with producer Britton Cameron and set for release on digital platforms tomorrow, is a sassy, funny, put-down track inspired by clueless boys who "strut around like Clint Eastwood" and go "creeping all around my Instagram."

Mary-Keaton calls it a "fun, upbeat song that Stella and I wrote basically as a burn song. We wanted to compile multiple cringy things that guys have said to us over the years, so we started writing and the words just jumped out on the paper. 'Anyone Else' is the response that we wanted to give to these guys all this time, so finally hear it!''

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=FakYO6hcWaw]

" 'Anyone Else' was an easy song for us to write because we wrote it based on our own experiences in the past,'' says Stella. "We wanted it to be lighthearted and fun yet reveal our feelings."

The sisters received 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards nominations for best video and best young artist. The awards will be presented during a ceremony June 6.