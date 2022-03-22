Waterfall in all its glory

Prime waterfall time

Early spring is prime time for a waterfall safari. Best to be ready on short notice to go after a spring rain soaker to be sure waterfalls are flowing well. Nearly all waterfalls in the Ozarks are dependent on rain.

Source: Staff report

No telling what a waterfall wanderer might say, inspired by a sparkling cascade in the wilds of the McIlroy Madison County Wildlife Management Area.

"Well I'll be," could roll off the tongue, or "Glory be."

The second phrase might be the first two words spoken by visitors at the Glory B waterfall in the management area. Its 14,000 acres are situated between Eureka Springs and Huntsville. A warm day in mid-February drew a small parade of waterfall seekers to the Glory B.

A woman explored the flat table of rock that is the top of the waterfall. Her companion took pictures from below. More seekers arrived to admire the 16-foot waterfall that tumbles into a clear oval pool, some of the clearest water to be seen in the Ozarks.

Alan Bland of Rogers chatted with each hiker on her arrival.

"I'd like to come back here in the summer after a rain and take a shower under that waterfall," he told one visitor. As transparent water flows from the oval pool, it becomes a mountain stream coursing through the forest.

Not only is the Glory B worthy of a thousand pictures, it's easy to find along a well maintained county road and only steps away from the car. One can almost see the waterfall just by looking out the window.

To reach the waterfall from Huntsville, drive north on Arkansas 23 to Madison 1350. There's a small RV park and store where the gravel county road heads east (right) from Arkansas 23. It's easy to miss the county road, so keep a sharp eye out.

Follow Madison 1350 for two miles to the waterfall. The route heads downhill then levels out and meanders toward an intersection where there is a house. Turn right to continue on 1350. Go about 1.5 miles to a clearing and a creek with some small waterfalls on the left. This is a camping area of the wildlife management area.

Glory B is another one-quarter mile past the camp area as the road curves to the right. There's a wide spot in the road where there is room to park for only two cars.

Here you may be able to hear the waterfall that is mere steps away downhill on the left. A trail ends at the creek near the base of the Glory B.

Another option is to park at the camp area and explore around this lovely creek. At normal flow, it's easy to cross the creek and hike along a nice bluff area or stroll upstream for a look-see. Then walk the one-quarter mile down the road to the Glory B waterfall.

Like most waterfalls in the Ozarks, it's best to visit after significant rain. No telling how many wanderers, from pioneer days to the 21st century, have gazed upon the cascade and spoken its name. "Well, Glory B."

It's only a short walk from the car to see Glory B waterfall in the Madison County Wildlife Managment Area. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Water moves downstream after a 15-foot tumble. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Bland admires the Glory B beauty on Feb. 22 2022. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

