Youth archers on target

Valley Springs High School in Boone County took the top spot in the high school division of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Archery in the Schools state championship held March 7 in Little Rock.

Charleston (Franklin County) claimed first place in both the elementary and middle school divisions.

A single errant arrow separated the scores between Valley Springs and second-place finisher Bergman High School, with the two juggernauts posting final scores of 3,260 and 3,258, respectively. Alpena High School posted a score of 3,250 to round out third place in the high school division. Both Bergman and Alpena are in Boone County.

Valley Springs High School's first-place showing was anchored by standout performances from Luke Vail and Trent Mudgett, who ranked second and third, respectively, in the overall individual male archer scores. Bergman's archers included the top-ranked female, Emilee Evers.

Charleston's elementary and middle schools took control of their divisions, outpacing the competition by fairly large margins. Charleston Elementary's final score of 3,038 was enough for the win.

Evers, of Bergman High School, claimed the top spot among female archers at the high school level with the high school tournament's top overall score of 290.

The Middle School division actually had the two most accurate archers of the entire tournament, including Charleston Middle School's Maddison Johnson who scored a 291, higher than the high school archers.

All archers who won their division in individual competition were awarded a competition Genesis bow, similar to those shot during competition, and a field archery target. The top five individual archers in the high school boys and high school girls divisions also received scholarships ranging from $2,500 for first place to $500 for fifth.

Students from 94 schools competed in this year's tournament based upon their performance at regional tournaments held in early February.