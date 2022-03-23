1 arrested in Dumas shooting that hurt 26, killed 1

The Arkansas State Police has arrested a 22-year-old in connection with the shooting that left one person dead and 26 injured at a community car show Saturday night in Dumas.

Brandon Deandra Knight of Jacksonville was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a state police news release.

Knight faces charges of battery and aggravated assault, according to the news release. State police said Knight is being held at the Dumas city jail and will be scheduled for a first appearance court hearing Thursday.

One of the victims, Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, died at a hospital in Dumas. Investigators do not believe he took part in the shooting, Col. Bill Bryant, state police director, previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Five of the wounded were children, ages 11, 9, 8, 23 months and 19 months, and they were transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and later released, according to state police.

Bryant said police believe that the shooting started as a gunfight between two people but didn't offer a reason why when he met with reporters at a news conference Sunday. Investigators don't have evidence to believe the shooting was gang-related, Bryant said.

The gunfight started at around 6:50 p.m. during a car show at Fred's Store at 611 U.S. 65 South. What was supposed to be a family-friendly event was interrupted by sounds of gunshots and people fleeing, witnesses said.

Dumas police arrested one person after the shooting on "unrelated" charges. The person had matched a description of a suspect and fled, Bryant told reporters on Sunday.