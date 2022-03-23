1 killed as tornadoes hit in several states

ELGIN, Texas -- One person was killed and more than two dozen were injured when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging a school, homes and businesses before the storm system continued its destructive path Tuesday into Louisiana and Mississippi.

A tornado touched down in New Orleans and the city's suburbs Tuesday as part of the line of severe weather.

The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.

The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky.

It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was injured. While the metropolitan region is often struck by severe weather and heavy rains, it's rare that a tornado moves through the city.





Many schools were closing early or canceling after-school activities Tuesday in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi to allow students to get home before the weather deteriorated.

Shelters opened for residents who need a place to stay while the storms traveled through. More than 90,000 homes and businesses were left without power from Texas to Mississippi.

High winds uprooted trees in Ridgeland, Miss., as a possible tornado passed the Jackson-area city Tuesday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage to buildings.

High water posed a threat to motorists early Tuesday in Louisiana on several roads, including a stretch of Interstate 20 and several state highways after rains overnight, authorities said. Deputies in Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, rescued three drivers from high waters during the night, the sheriff's office tweeted before dawn.

The storms were expected to intensify throughout the day as temperatures rise, increasing the threat of tornadoes, hail and strong winds.

The system dumped heavy rain, downed trees and prompted multiple tornado warnings Tuesday evening as it moved into Alabama.

The roofs of several homes were damaged in Toxey, Ala., after a storm passed through the area, the National Weather Service tweeted.

In Texas, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, as well as in northern and eastern Texas and southern Oklahoma.

"There's absolutely nothing out of the ordinary in terms of what we saw," said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University.

The biggest concern remains tornadoes that strike at night, Gensini said.

Homes and businesses in at least a dozen Texas counties were damaged, according to Storm Prediction Center reports.

At news conferences in Jacksboro and Crockett, two communities severely damaged by tornadoes, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration for 16 hard-hit counties.

Abbott said 10 people were injured by storms in the Crockett area, while more than a dozen were reportedly hurt elsewhere. Officials reported damage throughout Jacksboro.

The Grayson County Emergency Management Office said a 73-year-old woman was killed in the community of Sherwood Shores, but provided no details.

Information for this article was contributed by Jay Reeves, Kimberly Chandler, Julie Walker, Ken Miller, Terry Wallace and Janet McConnaughy of The Associated Press.