7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: For a special family day, Beef Burgundy (see recipe) will please everyone. Serve it over egg noodles with tiny green peas on the side, along with a mixed green salad and whole-grain bread. For dessert, angel food cake with chocolate ice cream is easy.

Plan ahead: Save enough beef burgundy, peas and cake for Monday; save enough ice cream for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Thin the leftover stew with low-sodium beef broth for Beef Vegetable Soup; add any leftover vegetables hiding in your refrigerator to the soup. Serve with a lettuce wedge and crackers. Slice the leftover cake and top with berries for dessert.

TUESDAY: It's burger night, and the kids will love Turkey Burgers topped with pizza sauce on whole-grain buns. Serve them with oven fries and add orange sections on chopped lettuce on the side. Some leftover ice cream for dessert will bring on happy faces.

WEDNESDAY: Skip meat tonight for a Mushroom and Pepper Frittata: In a large oven-proof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium. Cook 1 medium chopped onion and 1 chopped red bell pepper 3 minutes. Add 8 ounces sliced shiitake mushrooms; cover and cook 1 minute. Stir and cook 2 more minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Heat broiler. In a large bowl, whisk 8 eggs, ¼ cup water, ¾ cup shredded asiago cheese, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. In same skillet, heat 1 more tablespoon oil. Add egg mixture and ¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves and cook 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low. Sprinkle mushroom mixture over eggs; cover and cook 5 to 6 minutes or until just the edges are puffed. Sprinkle ¼ cup more asiago cheese over top; broil 1 minute. Serve with whole-grain toast and fresh tropical fruit.

THURSDAY: Make it quick with Palermo Pizza tonight. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Top a 12-inch fully cooked prepared pizza crust with canned eggplant appetizer (caponata), some sliced ripe olives, red onion slices, sliced plum tomatoes and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with some dried oregano. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until hot. Serve with a packaged green salad. For an easy dessert, try red and green grapes.

FRIDAY: Save some dollars with Citrus Chicken Chili (see recipe). Serve the delicious chili with a sliced avocado on lettuce salad and crusty bread. Slice kiwis for dessert.

SATURDAY: Expect extended applause when you serve Baked Halibut With Avocado Lemon Cream Sauce (see recipe). Serve with Baked Risotto: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a 10-inch oven-safe skillet on medium; add 1 small minced onion and cook 4 minutes or until tender. Add ¾ cup arborio rice; cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Stir in 1 (14-ounce) can chicken broth; bring to a boil. Stir in ½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Bake, covered, 30 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Add sugar snap peas and dinner rolls. Complete your wonderful meal with Orange-Ginger Cheesecake: Stir a little grated fresh ginger into some orange marmalade and spoon over a cheesecake.

THE RECIPES

Beef Burgundy

1 (8-ounce) package baby carrots

¾ teaspoon dried marjoram

¾ teaspoon black pepper

2 pounds lean beef stew meat cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

1 cup low-sodium beef broth

1 cup Burgundy or other dry red wine

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (8-ounce) package fresh mushrooms, halved

¼ cup quick-mixing flour

Place carrots in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Sprinkle marjoram and pepper over beef. Add to slow cooker. Add broth, wine, garlic and mushrooms. Cover and cook on low 7 hours. Remove about ½ cup liquid from cooker; mix with flour. Pour back into cooker and continue cooking on low about 30 more minutes or until thickened and beef and carrots are tender. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 216 calories, 24 g protein, 8 g fat, 7 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 75 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

Citrus Chicken Chili

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 (14.5-ounce) diced tomatoes, with liquid

Juice of 1 lemon

1 pound chicken thighs, cooked and shredded

4 cups unsalted chicken stock

2 (16-ounce) cans garbanzo beans, rinsed

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, bell pepper and oregano. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add tomatoes, lemon juice, chicken, stock and beans. Lower heat to medium-low and simmer 20 to 25 minutes. Serve topped with yogurt and parsley.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with no-salt added tomatoes and reduced-sodium beans) contains approximately 281 calories, 21 g protein, 9 g fat, 24 g carbohydrate, 76 mg cholesterol, 155 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Baked Halibut With Avocado Lemon Cream Sauce

2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted and peeled, divided use

1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

¾ cup half-and-half, divided use

2 eggs

½ cup salsa

½ cup all-purpose flour

6 (6-ounce) halibut filets, skin removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the sauce: In a food processor, combine 2 avocado halves, lemon juice, onion powder and garlic salt; process until chopped. With machine running, slowly add ¼ cup half-and-half; process until smooth. Chill until ready to serve.

For the halibut: Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs. Add remaining half-and-half and the salsa; whisk until blended. Place flour in another bowl. Lightly coat halibut with flour; coat with egg mixture. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add half the filets; cook 3 minutes per side or until browned on both sides. Transfer to large baking sheet. Repeat with remaining filets, adding more oil if needed. Bake until filets are just cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Cut remaining avocado halves into thin slices. Place halibut on plates and spoon sauce around edge; garnish with avocado slices and serve.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 388 calories, 37 g protein, 19 g fat, 17 g carbohydrate, 156 mg cholesterol, 279 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



