Alcohol deaths seen to spike in ’20

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, a division of the National Institutes of Health, reported in a new study that the number of Americans who died of alcohol-related causes increased precipitously during the first year of the pandemic, as routines were disrupted, support networks frayed and treatment was delayed.

Almost 1 million people in the United States have died of covid-19 in the past two years, but the full impact of the pandemic's collateral damage is still being tallied. Numerous reports have suggested that Americans drank more to cope with the stress of the pandemic.

Binge drinking increased, as did emergency room visits for alcohol withdrawal. But the new report found that the number of alcohol-related deaths, including from liver disease and accidents, soared, rising to 99,017 in 2020 from 78,927 in 2019 -- an increase of 25% in the number of deaths in one year.

The study was published Friday in The Journal of the American Medical Association. Using information from death certificates, the researchers included all deaths in which alcohol was listed as an underlying or contributing cause. Only a very small number also involved covid-19.

"The assumption is that there were lots of people who were in recovery and had reduced access to support that spring and relapsed," said Aaron White, the report's first author and a senior scientific adviser at the alcohol abuse institute.

"Stress is the primary factor in relapse," he said. "There is no question there was a big increase in self-reported stress, and big increases in anxiety and depression, and planetwide uncertainty about what was coming next. ... That's a lot of pressure on people who are trying to maintain recovery."

Among adults younger than 65, alcohol-related deaths actually outnumbered deaths from covid-19 in 2020; 74,408 Americans ages 16-64 died of alcohol-related causes, while 74,075 individuals younger than 65 died of covid-19. The rate of increase for alcohol-related deaths in 2020 -- 25% -- outpaced the rate of increase of deaths from all causes, which was 16.6%.

Drug overdose deaths also reached record levels during the first year of the pandemic, with more than 100,000 Americans dying of overdoses during the 12-month period that ended in April, a nearly 30% increase over the previous year, according to reports issued in November. The number of deaths from opioids in which alcohol played a role also increased.

Adults ages 25-44 experienced the greatest increases in alcohol-related deaths in 2020, rising nearly 40% over the previous year, according to the new report.

Available data for 2021 indicates that alcohol-related deaths remained elevated, White said, but he added that it was hard to say whether that indicated a continuation of the trend because alcohol consumption and deaths generally drop in February after the holidays and then trend back up.

"Maybe they'll go back down," he said, "but this could be the new norm."

The crisis has actually been brewing for years, as drinking among adults has been increasing even as drinking among adolescents has fallen off, said Katherine Keyes, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, who was not involved in the study. Mental health struggles were also becoming more prevalent before the pandemic, making people more susceptible to substance abuse.

"Drinking has been going up for 10 or 15 years among adults, and the trend accelerated in 2020, as some of the motivations to drink changed: Stress-related drinking increased, and drinking due to boredom increased," Keyes said.

Adults in their mid-20s to mid-40s with children at home were under increased stress as they juggled remote working and learning, she said. Those without children, who generally drink more anyway, may have been contending with more isolation and loneliness.

When people drink at home, she noted, there is no bartender monitoring the size of the drink and drinking is much less expensive.

Total alcohol sales in the United States by volume increased by 2.9% in 2020 over the previous year, the greatest annual increase in sales since 1968, White said.

He called for new approaches to addiction that teach people to cope with stress in a more productive manner.

"We are entering an era in public health where we are talking more about promoting wellness and building resilient people," he said. "What we are doing now is not sufficient. We need to help people live meaningful purpose-filled lives."