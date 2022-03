Fort Smith, circa 1940: Mitchell Manufacturing was located in what was then the furniture district on Ballman Road. The postcard was used to help sell the "Mitchell Combination Mortuary Stretcher and Ambulance Bed." The listed price was $15.00, and for a pad another $5.00. The company has been gone for many years.

