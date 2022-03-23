Arkansas reports 249 new covid cases, year's smallest 1-day increase

Arkansas posted its smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases so far this year on Wednesday, even as the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state rose for the first time in more than two weeks.

Arkansas' case count rose by 249. Despite a backlog of faxed-in test results that have inflated the state's new case numbers in recent days, it was the smallest one-day rise since Dec. 12.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said that about 40% of the 249 cases were from tests that were performed in January or February but only recently entered into a database at the Arkansas Department of Health. The department is working to clear out the backlog of reported new covid cases, often sent by fax, that built up during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

He said the last of the positive results from the backlog were entered into the system Tuesday night and were reflected in the increase reported on Wednesday.

The Health Department hoped to get the remaining negative results entered by the end of the week, he said.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 25, to 11,152. The state recorded its first coronavirus deaths almost two years ago, on March 24, 2020.

The number of covid-19 cases in the state that were considered active fell Wednesday by 11, to 1,488. The number had risen by 74 on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19, which fell to its lowest point since 2020 on Tuesday, rose Wednesday by seven, to 146. That put the number back above the 2021 low of 141, which the state reported on April 8.

After falling by four a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by one, to 37.

The number who were in intensive care, which fell Tuesday to its lowest level since April 19, remained Wednesday at 55.

Since the coronavirus was first diagnosed in Arkansas on March 11, 2020, the Health Department has reported 831,947 cases. Of those, 819,071 are considered recovered.

