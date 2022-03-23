Arkansas vs. Gonzaga at NCAA Tournament: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparisons

WHEN Thursday, 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Chase Center in San Francisco

RECORDS Arkansas 27-8; Gonzaga 28-3

STREAK Arkansas won 2; Gonzaga won 4

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 72-27 in third season at Arkansas and 182-61 in seventh season overall; Gonzaga: Mark Few — 656-128 in 23rd season at Gonzaga and overall.

SERIES Gonzaga leads 1-0

LAST MEETING Gonzaga defeated Arkansas 91-81 on Nov. 27, 2013, at Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App, the Varsity Network app and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by CBS and can be accessed via the NCAA March Madness Live app.

ANNOUNCERS Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

BETTING LINE Gonzaga is an 8 1/2-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.

NOTABLE The winner of Thursday's game will advance to play either Duke or Texas Tech in the Elite Eight on Saturday. The loser will be eliminated ... Gonzaga is the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed … Arkansas is 0-10 all-time against No. 1 seeds since the NCAA Tournament adopted its current seeding format in 1979. The Razorbacks’ most recent game against a No. 1 seed was last season when they lost to eventual national champion Baylor 81-72 in the Elite Eight … Gonzaga also is No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. Arkansas is 2-11 all-time against No. 1 AP teams, beating Auburn 80-76 in overtime this season and North Carolina 65-64 in 1984 … Gonzaga is playing in the Sweet 16 for the seventh consecutive year and 12th time overall, and is making its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance … Arkansas is playing in the Sweet 16 for the 13th time … … The Razorbacks are 47-33 in NCAA games after beating Vermont and New Mexico State last week in Buffalo, N.Y. … Gonzaga has won 80 of its last 85 games.

GONZAGA PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT; YR.; PPG; RPG

G Andrew Nembhard, 6-5; Sr.; 12.0; 3.3

G Rasier Bolton, 6-3; Sr.; 11.3; 2.5

G Julian Stawther, 6-7, So.; 11.8; 5.5

F Drew Timme, 6-10; Jr.; 18.2; 6.7

F Chet Holmgren, 7-0; Fr.; 14.2; 9.7

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.4; 4.5

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr., 12.0; 4.8

G Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.; 10.7; 5.2

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 10.5; 9.8

F Trey Wade, 6-6; Sr.; 3.2; 2.5

TEAM COMPARISON

Gonzaga – Arkansas

87.8 Points for 76.2

65.9 Points against 68.0

+8.6 Rebound margin +3.4

+0.6 Turnover margin +2.5

52.6 FG pct. 43.5

37.4 3-PT pct. 30.5

71.2 FT pct. 75.9