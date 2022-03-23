Sections
2 killed in I-430 crash near Colonel Glenn Road, state police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:48 p.m.
Police respond to a fatal crash on Interstate 430 northbound near the Colonel Glenn exit, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Two people were killed as a result of a crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

The incident occurred on I-430 northbound near the Colonel Glenn exit, according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic map.

The middle and outside lanes of travel were impacted as a result of the crash, according to the map.

Little Rock police received a medical assist call at 12:49 p.m. to I-430 at Colonel Glenn Road, according to the police dispatch log.

State police are continuing the investigation.

