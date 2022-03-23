Bentonville police training simulator in place





BENTONVILLE -- A key part of a new Police Department training facility is up and running.

A VirTra V-300 simulator arrived at the Police Department on Jan. 31, and installation and training was finished Feb. 4.

Cpl. Adam McInnis, department public information officer, said Tuesday that a large part of the department's 92 officers have been through some training aspect on the simulator.

The simulator helps prepare officers for real-life incidents. Each real-world, deescalation and judgmental use of force training simulator has realistic scenarios. This allows officers to use all weapons available to them, which may be limited or unusable on a live-fire range, according to information from the the city.

The simulator has more than 400 scenarios or training options. Officers can work situations using a firearm, Taser, pepper spray and flashlight, McInnis said. The simulator is set up for now in a multiuse room in the Criminal Investigation Division building, he said.

The department was able to incorporate the simulator at the last Citizens' Police Academy, Police Chief Ray Shastid said Tuesday.

Total cost, including equipment, installation, training and a warranty, was $213,130, according to the city.

The $1.65 million police training center was part of the city's $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing voters approved in April. The city is paying the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax approved in 2003.

The facility will be built on 20 acres near the Bentonville armory, just off Regional Airport Road.

Plans for the law enforcement training facility have been submitted to the city for review, Shastid said.

"We hope to be complete with this project by middle to late summer," he said.

The police training facility also will include a virtual, live outdoor range, a police dog training area and a training building used to house range equipment. It also would be used as a bomb squad/special response team training area. The regional bomb squad, headquartered in Bentonville, covers Northwest Arkansas and into Missouri.

A $3.9 million fire training center also approved in last year's bond issue is in the works, too. It will take up a little more than 2 acres on Southwest Aviation Drive.

Fire officials will take a contract to the City Council on Tuesday for grading the property. The building has been ordered and paperwork has been submitted to the Planning Department for the Planning Commission to consider for approval, Fire Chief Brent Boydston said Tuesday.

"We need to have the pad built and ready for the building to arrive on June 10," he said.

The 7,860-square-foot, five-story training building will come mostly factory constructed, Boydston said earlier this year.

Having a training facility will allow fire personnel to be ready for what officials call high-risk, low-frequency emergencies, Boydston said.

"It also allows us to train at any time instead of waiting on a structure to be donated to us for burning," he said. "This type of facility will allow us to do multiple types of burns without down time between burns. Anytime you are able to have good repetitive training, it becomes second nature for our personnel to perform when that type of emergency happens."

Bentonville is the only city in Northwest Arkansas without its own training facilities for emergency personnel, according to the city.



