Boone County principal, charged with murder in wife’s death, released from jail

A Boone County high school principal and basketball coach, charged with second-degree murder in his wife's death, was released from jail Monday night after posting a $250,000 bond, said Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, was arrested March 10 in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, according to a news release from Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

Amanda Dodson died from "severe injury," according to the sheriff.

Rocky Dodson has been principal of Omaha High School and coach of the boys basketball team. Superintendent Ryan Huff put Dodson on administrative leave after learning of his arrest.

Rocky Dodson called 911 at about 9 a.m. March 6 saying his wife had no pulse, according to the call log.

Emergency personnel and the coroner were dispatched to their home in Omaha, 3 miles south of the Missouri state line, where Amanda Dodson was pronounced dead.

Her obituary appeared in north Arkansas newspapers last week. Amanda Christine (Johnson) Dodson was born in Mountain Home, the daughter of Bill and Chris Rea Johnson.

Amanda Dodson had worked as the principal's secretary at Omaha High School but left that job a year or so ago, before Rocky Dodson became principal in August, said Huff.

Ethredge said the case file remains sealed for now.

The Boone County jail roster under Dodson's name read: "Homicide - Murder - 2nd degree/Purpose to cause serious injury, causes death."

According to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-10-103(a) "A person commits murder in the second degree if:

"(1) The person knowingly causes the death of another person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life; or

"(2) With the purpose of causing serious physical injury to another person, the person causes the death of any person."

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony. A person convicted of a Class A felony faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401(a)(2).

According to his Facebook page, Rocky Dodson is from Mount Judea in Newton County and graduated from Harding University in 1993. Dodson is a former assistant principal, athletic director and boys basketball and track coach at Cotter High School, according to his Facebook page.