Pickup crashes into Hubcap Burger Company restaurant in Little Rock

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 5:20 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

A pickup crashed into the Hubcap Burger Company restaurant building Wednesday afternoon, according to Little Rock police.

The building is located at 7410 Cantrell Road in Little Rock.

The restaurant posted a photo of the crash to its Facebook page depicting a pickup striking one of the restaurant’s walls causing apparent extensive damage to the building.

It was a non-injury crash, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

According to the Little Rock police dispatch log, officers were dispatched to the restaurant for a residential alarm at 4:06 p.m Wednesday.

The restaurant closes at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.





