Cheap shots for big bucks

Sarah Sanders took her campaign for the Arkansas governorship to south Florida over the weekend. She hurled sub-prime red meat into a hungry audience of Donald Trump cultists, then hosed down the crowd with orange Kool-Aid.

Most of the social-media attention she received was for a metaphor that plunged into a maze and almost never got out.

She was speaking in Broward at the opening morning session of a day-long Trump exploitation event for easy cash called an American Freedom Rally. People came from all over to help this creature monetize the ex-presidency.

Sanders shared the bill with Trump and Donald Jr. and a few other subsidiaries of Trump Demagoguery Inc., the customer list of which she tapped for millions of dollars. She is using the money to overpay for the purchase of the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. She will use the money to convert the facility to a regional insurrection command center.

Sanders explained to the cultists that America is the greatest country in the history of the world and a place where kids can run hard toward goals no matter their starting place. It was garden-variety cliché.

But then she said some people want to put hurdles in front of these sprinting kids. I suspect she meant the radical liberals, whom she'd already blamed for a dangerous movement to continue teaching facts in American history classes.

The metaphor already was in trouble. Hurdle events are common and popular in track meets. They're not obstacles, but challenges and opportunities. All kids will encounter them as they race for goals--unless they are sons of rich men who set them up in real estate and want to spare them any hurdling because of supposed boo-boos on their feet that got them out of military service.

Then Sanders assailed sinister people who "don't want to just put hurdles in front of our kids' paths, they want to rip them up so they don't even exist."

Don't want what to exist? Hurdles? Kids?

Some in liberal media chortled that Sanders had said that some in our country are so vile that they don't want children even to exist. Others said she got herself all twisted up, first decrying hurdles, then blasting those who would rip up hurdles.

But I defend her. I'm certain she meant rip up the paths to goals.

I fault her only for simpleton cant and phrasing that would be worthy of Yogi Berra if she had any humorous charm, which perhaps she is saving for the general election.

Meantime, while we're on the subject of Sarah's coronation march: She put on Twitter last week a photograph of a grocery market in rural Arkansas that advertised guns and ammunition for sale. She wrote: "You know you're in God's country when you can get a 12-pack and a 12-gauge shotgun at your neighborhood [grocery store]."

Either you are outraged by such a crude pander to the good ol' boy base and the celebration of gun-alcohol expediency by a governor in waiting, or you are pleased by the strong cultural connection.

I know which I am. And I suspect that her experience as a political operative told Sanders which her base is.

It's ironic to raise more than $11 million when votes are that cheap.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



