OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Chianti Classico is Tuscany’s ultimate food wine





While wine is made in seemingly every corner of Italy, a single region seems to be more famous than all the rest: Tuscany. You'll find it on the country's western coast, just north of Rome, with famous cities like Florence, Pisa and Sienna dotting its rolling hills. Here, the primary grape is sangiovese, and while it's made into many different wines, the most well-known worldwide is easily Chianti.

Chianti is home to some incredible wines and some fascinating history, but for today I want to focus on a single area within the region: Chianti Classico DOCG.

Within the boundaries of the Chianti Classico DOCG (DOCG stands for "Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita," essentially government guarantee that wines grown within a specific region adhere to specific production and quality requirements) must be made of a minimum of 80% sangiovese, and will be marked not only by the words "Chianti Classico" printed prominently on the label but with the seal of the Consorzio del Vino Chianti Classico, the Chianti Classico Wine Consortium, a red ring surrounding an iconic black rooster. This is the ultimate seal of approval, and you'll usually find it on the back of the bottle. Those bottles labeled as Chianti Classico Riserva require a full two years of aging before being sold.

These sangiovese-based wines will be marked by notes of cherries, roasted tomatoes, oregano, balsamic and wafting coffee. In short, just close your eyes and imagine the smells of a rustic Italian kitchen. Congratulations — you're smelling sangiovese.

To me, Chianti Classico is perhaps the ultimate food wine. It exemplifies the idea of "if it grows together, it goes together" almost too perfectly. Its seemingly perfect balance of acidity and tannins, along with a palate that's both fruit-forward and savory, means that it's an even match for all of your Italian favorites. Speaking of, here are some of my favorite Chianti Classicos:

Castello di Albola Chianti Classico ($17)

This is the perfect place to start for those new to Chianti Classico. Made from 95% sangiovese, it offers strawberry, sage and spice cake notes.

Famiglia Castellani Chianti Classico Riserva ($20)

This wine spent two years aging in large casks made of Slavonian oak before being bottled, one of the requirements to earn its "Riserva" designation. This wine was a recent discovery for me, and you'll recognize it by the bull staring back at you from the label.

Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico ($23)

Castello di Volpaia is one of Tuscany's most iconic producers, and it was this exact wine that first opened my eyes to the region many years ago. This features all the hallmark notes: bright cherries, roasted tomato and sweet balsamic.

Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva ($33)

Vintage after vintage, this is a wine I always look forward to trying. Though ready to drink now — you should find the 2018 vintage on store shelves — this is a wine that could easily age a few additional years. I've got a few of these tucked away, and I think you should too.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



