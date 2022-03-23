Clinton-era initiatives part of panel talks

A virtual program on the lasting impact of the Bill Clinton presidential administration's efforts through the National Institutes of Health, including the Human Genome Project, will be Tuesday.

The event, "Investing in a Healthier Future," which is scheduled from 2 p.m.-3 p.m, will consist of two panels.

One panel will discuss the National Institutes of Health and the Clinton administration's efforts to invest in medical research, and its lasting effects on science and medicine.

The panel is expected to include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health; Dr. John Gallin, National Institutes of Health associate director for clinical research and inaugural chief scientific officer of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center; Dr. Gary Nabel, president and chief executive officer of ModeX Therapeutics; and Dr. Harold Varmus, the Lewis Thomas University Professor of Medicine at Meyer Cancer Center of Weill Cornell Medicine.

The second panel will focus on the Human Genome Project, the world's largest collaborative project in biology that led to the sequencing of the human genome.

Dr. Wendy Chung, director of clinical genetics at Columbia University; Dr. Francis Collins, acting science advisor to President Joe Biden; and Dr. Charles Rotimi, director of the Trans-National Institutes of Health Center for Research on Genomics and Global Health are expected to be on the panel.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3N8FnP7.

The event is presented by the Clinton Foundation, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and AT&T.