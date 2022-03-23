COLUMNIST: NATO proves its worth

The Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Once again, NATO has proved it is far from obsolete.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization struggled in the years following the end of the Cold War to find its purpose and define its mission. The alliance withstood years of former President Donald Trump's attempts to bully its members and tear it down. But now NATO has been roused by Russia's brutal invasion of peaceful, democratic Ukraine, which declared its independence from the old Soviet Union more than 30 years ago.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, though it has petitioned for admission. It is, however, a critical buffer between the rest of Europe and a revanchist Russia, which has now dropped any pretense of civility and shown it is willing to take the country by sheer force, no matter the cost to Ukraine's civilians or to Russia itself.

The ruthless bombing of the port city of Mariupol, where a hospital complex and an art school sheltering hundreds of civilians were targeted, signals how far Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to go.

Mary Curtin, diplomat-in-residence and global policy chair at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, spent 25 years in the State Department as a foreign service officer and served as a political counselor in Warsaw for years. A noted expert on NATO and European affairs, Curtin said that Putin has made little secret of his bitterness about the Soviet Union's demise and his stubborn refusal to accept the independence of countries such as Ukraine.

That, she said, serves as a reminder of why NATO is so critical. Putin's aggression against Ukraine, she said, is no isolated incident, but part of a calculated long-range effort.

One of his first actions as prime minister in 1999 was to order the air bombing of Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, resulting in that city's near complete destruction. He invaded nearby Georgia in 2008 and seized Crimea in 2014. Early this year he moved troops into Kazakhstan to violently suppress protests in that former Soviet state.

"Ultimately, I think he would like to gather up as many pieces of the old Soviet Union as possible," Curtin said. NATO members have "for a very long time" been taking more seriously the threat Putin poses.

To that end, despite withholding membership in the alliance, NATO countries have been training and supplying the Ukrainian military. "We're seeing a highly motivated, skillful Ukrainian resistance that shows years of training they have been receiving from NATO forces," she said. NATO members, led by the U.S., have also moved swiftly to impose sweeping and painful sanctions against Russia.

But the threat remains. "Putin has made it clear that he thinks the Soviet model is one that should exist, and we should take him at his word," Curtin said.

The strength of NATO, first formed in 1949 by the U.S., Canada and western European nations, has grown over time. It is now 30 members strong, with substantial military resources that include forces in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, with critical air bases. In a worst-case scenario, it can draw on the combined military forces of its member nations--3.5 million troops.

Trump was wrong to undermine this alliance. He was wrong to cozy up to Putin. Recently, in a shameless attempt at backpedaling on his earlier claim that Putin's invasion of Ukraine was "genius," Trump said that Putin had "changed."

Does he mean that Putin is different from the man who attacked Chechnya? Who seized Crimea? Who invaded Georgia? Who poisoned Russian officer-turned-dissident Alexander Litvinenko? Different from the KGB agent he once was? Why does this matter? Because former security adviser John Bolton has said Trump came close to pulling the U.S. out of NATO in 2018, and might have succeeded had he been re-elected.

President Joe Biden, by contrast, has openly labeled Putin a war criminal. He has been forthright in his support of aid for Ukraine and vowed to "defend every inch" of NATO territory.

Leadership matters. Alliances such as NATO matter. On such things peace may depend.