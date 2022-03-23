Community Briefs 3-23-22

Corps issues river advisory

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas. Rainfall over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas is causing flows on the system to rise, according to a news release.

Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows.

River flows upstream of Van Buren have risen above 90,000 c.f.s. Flows exceeding 90,000 c.f.s. will make their way downstream over the next few days. Additional rainfall was forecasted over the river basin throughout Tuesday and may push flows higher.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil. Recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil.

City of Pine Bluff sets job fair April 21

The City of Pine Bluff will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

City departments will be seeking applicants for all available job positions. Local employers seeking job applicants are invited to set up booths, according to a news release.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit this job fair if they're looking for employment opportunities. Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes.

The deadline for employers to register for the job fair is April 18. Employers should register by calling (870) 730-2004 or emailing wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. Registration is free and booth space will be allotted on a first-come-first-served-basis.

Good Faith Carr UMC plans fundraiser

Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church will hold its annual fundraiser Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 7 a.m. to noon.

"This is the first church-wide rummage sale since the pandemic and promises to be one of the largest," according to a news release.

Available items will include clothes for women, men, and children; toys, bedding, kitchenware, and home decor.

The church is located at 3703 Ryburn Road (Interstate 530 and U.S. 79 South) across from McDonald's.

Summer program available for agri, science students

The deadline for application to the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students (F2OCUS) Fellowship Program has been extended to March 28.

Food science researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, secured a $730,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture to conduct the Research and Extension Experience for Undergraduates program for the next five years, focusing on minority recruitment.

The previous deadline was March 11. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station program is a new 10-week, summer research and extension opportunity coming to Fayetteville May 30-Aug. 5. Applicants chosen for the program will be notified by April 8. Room and board are provided to F2OCUS fellows, along with a $4,800 stipend and travel support, according to a news release.

"As this is a new program, the deadline was extended in order to allow more qualified students to apply," said Kristen Gibson, F2OCUS Fellowship Program director and associate professor in the food science department.

The program aims to increase understanding of food supply safety, quality, and security for undergraduates in complementary degree programs, including biology, chemistry, consumer sciences and agricultural studies.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit https://future-food-reeu.uada.edu.