Marriage Licenses

Efrain Sandocal, 33, and Synthya Gutierrez, 28, both of Mabelvale.

Christopher Slay, 40, of Little Rock and Forrease Butler, 37, of North Little Rock.

Wendy Bryant, 42, and Charmaine Alfred, 48, both of Little Rock.

Jeffrey McVay, 29, and Kaylie McFadden, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Leon Green, 74, of Little Rock and Linda Strong, 63, of Deland, Fla.

Oran Pearson, 21, and Colynn Reed, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Roque Antunez, 37, of Cabot and Martha Barajas, 43, of Ward.

Davidea Simpson, 40, and Justin Johnson, 36, both of North Little Rock.

David Murray, 18, and Kimberly Wood, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Rickey Williams, 51, of Little Rock and Darretta Nelson, 39, of Mabelvale.

Kimesha Jones, 31, and Kyle Jackson, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Mason Graves, 23, of Sherwood and Cassandra Taylor, 24, of Batesville.

Erykah Hill, 23, and Tranece Brewingon, 23, both of Little Rock.

William Rowe, 51, and Ashley Minchew, 51, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-940. Nicole Parker v. Bobby Parker.

22-942. Terryl Mackey v. Paul Weygandt.

22-944. Sasi Cumbie v. Devion Cumbie.

22-948. Kelly Costello v. Jacob Voelkel.

22-951. Christopher Monk v. Dashairea Monk.

22-952. Randy Dale v. Yesenia Dale.

22-953. William D'orr v. Megan D'orr.

22-961. Devin Armer v. Michael Armer.

22-954. Hollis Bray v. Sheila Bray.

22-956. Robert Johnson v. Alberta Johnson.

GRANTED

20-883. Finis Williams v. Zeola Williams.

20-2095. Stephen Bailey v. Andria Bailey.

20-2566. Seymuell Watson v. Lenore Watson.

21-1231. Kathy Baker v. Sean Baker.

21-3737. Amanda Warren v. Dustin Warren.

21-3765. Amber McCain v. Cameron McCain.

21-3771. Miah Ivery v. Antoine Hollinger.

22-487. Debra Grooms v. Timothy Grooms.