EDITORIAL: As for charter schools, the more the merrier!





It's not the oldest libel against charter schools. That might be the one about how charter schools cherry-pick the best students, leaving the traditional public schools with the more challenging students. It's certainly hard to explain that when so many charter schools target the most challenging ZIP codes, and hold lotteries for all those families who are lining up around the block to get in.

No, the oldest libel is that charter schools siphon not students, but money, from the public schools, leaving the public schools worse off financially, and unable to educate what's left.

First, we must get our definitions straight. The charters we're talking about are public schools, just differently organized so that union rules and the district office red tape don't interfere with education. But what about the idea that charters siphon money? It would seem that the charters are using tax money to educate children of citizens, residents and other taxpayers. And if a student leaves School A for Charter B, then School A doesn't need the money to educate him. Right? But to those who oppose all education reforms that don't come from a teachers' union, the whole idea of resources following kids is much too logical to waste time on. Instead, let's hold a rally! With signs! Reminder: Bumper-sticker arguments come from bumper-sticker thoughts.

Who says the paper is always full of bad news? This past week, seven outfits have submitted letters to the state, letting the Department of Education know about their intent to operate charter schools. Complete applications are due to the state by July 15, per Cynthia Howell's news article. As for that article, we'd refer you to it in Monday's paper. Because the details matter. And the story is full of wonderful details:

One school would focus on the teaching of liberal arts, core values, critical thinking and personal responsibility. Another group says it wants to help "underserved" children, by which they mean exactly the opposite of cherry-picking. (That charter group hopes to operate in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.) Yet another proposes for a school in southwest Little Rock--while teaching social and life skills to students and "assistance to parents through service provided by a partnership of the school and community organizations."

Another group wants to open a charter in Pine Bluff for students "who have dropped out of school, are at high risk of dropping out, or are caught up in the Jefferson County juvenile court system."

Another would be a completely virtual school. And yet another would be its opposite: a nature-based program for younger students in largely an outdoor setting with limited tech.

That last one might have you scratching your head. Join the club. But that's the whole point of charters: These people are trying something new, something that they think might catch more students, or catch the ones who have fallen already. The beauty of charter schools might be in the ones that fail.

Because they can be closed.

When was the last time you heard of a traditional public school closing down and losing its students merely because it couldn't educate them?

Still, there will be opponents when these charters come before the state again this summer. These selfish kids and their selfish families who apply for charter school admission don't seem to realize it's their solemn duty to hold themselves back for the common good, or the local school district's finances, or the collective something-or-another. It's never been quite clear what good purpose is served by punishing--or boring--these kids in the regular public schools when a public charter could not only educate them, but interest them, too.

Those who have an interest in keeping everything the same, even if the same schools keep failing the same groups of kids only in different years, have produced various justifications for keeping the status unfortunate quo. But it always sounds like excuses for holding kids back. In more ways than one.

Charter schools must perform. Or they go away. No wonder so many people like the idea. And for proof of how many people like it, call your nearest charter school and ask for the number of families on its waiting list.

Families know. Which is why, as far as charter schools go, the more the merrier.



