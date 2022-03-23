Graham leaves hearing after exchange over Guantanamo

After a dispute over terror detainees at Guantanamo Bay, Sen. Lindsey Graham stormed out of the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"I hope they all die in jail if they're going to go back and kill Americans," Graham, R-S.C., said before grabbing a bottle of soda and walking out. "That's a better outcome than letting them go."

Wagging his finger, Graham derided the "frickin'" Afghanistan government and accused Jackson of being soft on the detainees.

He grilled Jackson over her filing of a brief that raised questions about whether the government had the right to hold accused enemy combatants indefinitely without putting them on trial.

"Advocates to change the system like she was doing would destroy our ability to protect our country," Graham said.

Jackson pushed back against his interpretation of her positions and noted that her legal responsibility was to represent her clients.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also sought to correct the record about Guantanamo.

He noted that President Donald Trump also released suspected Taliban prisoners.

Graham voted to confirm Jackson for her current post as an appeals judge and was considered one of the few Republicans who might consider backing her appointment as the first Black female justice.

But he spent most of his question time questioning Jackson about her work as a federal public defender for Guantanamo Bay detainees and even her churchgoing habits.

Graham even grilled her about progressives who supported her nomination over that of his preferred candidate, Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina.

"The fact that so many of these radical groups that would destroy the law as we know it supported you is problematic to me," he said.