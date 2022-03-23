Group hears lesson about protein

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club recently learned about protein and heard updates at its meeting at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Heart-N-Hands President Delores Kelley welcomed everyone to the meeting, and Dixie Fritz presented the "Protein" program, according to a news release.

Fritz opened her program by stating that protein is one of three macronutrients which consists of protein, carbohydrate, and fat.

"We need these nutrients in large amounts as compared to micronutrients (vitamins and minerals)," according to the presentation. "Men and women gradually lose muscle mass as they grow older (about 30% of their muscle mass during their lifetime)."

"People can maintain and even regain muscle. It takes a combination of regular weight training and a proper diet, including adequate amounts of protein. Protein consists of 20 plus amino acids which help build and repair muscle fiber. To calculate how much protein is needed, take half your weight as measured in pounds and that amount in grams is your recommended amount of protein for the day," according to the presentation.

"Research reveals associations between higher dietary protein intakes and better health outcomes among older adults; slower rate of muscle loss, slower rate of muscle strength loss, slower rate of bone loss, healthier bones, lower risk of fragility, better maintenance of physical function," according to the presentation.

Fritz closed her program by discussing protein sources. Animal based protein sources include lean meats (grilled, baked, or broiled); dairy products (low fat); and eggs. Plant-based protein sources include legumes, nuts, seeds, tofu, and quinoa.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, Cathy Lewis reminded everyone to bring individual oatmeal packets to the next meeting for the backpack project. Nancy Rosen, Walk Across Arkansas chairman, asked for participants in the program.

Members also discussed the Home and Garden Show and Plant Sale, which will be held April 8-9 at Hestand Stadium. The club will be working the 2-5 p.m. shift on April 8.

Heart-N-Hands is asked to bring non-perishable food items to fill a pickup truck as a Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council (JCEHC) community service project. The community will be involved as well.

Events that the club can look forward to attending are: JCEHC Craft Workshop at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday; JCEHC Fellowship Tour to the museum at Scott; lunch at Charlotte's at Keo (meet at 9 a.m. at Connie Herrin's on March 31); Leader Training at 9:30 a.m. followed by the board meeting at 10:45 a.m. at the library on April 5; the Home and Garden Show on April 8-9; Heart-N-Hands EHC meeting at Pursuit Church starting at 10 a.m. April 14; JCEHC County Workshop starting at 9:30 a.m. April 28 at the library.

After the meeting, Brenda Robinson taught the club how to make a hydrangea from a coffee filter.