Hot Springs driver shot after pursuit faces felony, misdemeanor charges

HOT SPRINGS -- A man who was shot by a sheriff's investigator Friday morning after a pursuit, during which he is accused of ramming a deputy's car and fought with an Arkansas State Police trooper, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Steven Lakeen Tucker, 32, of Hot Springs was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Friday and charged with felony counts of fleeing a vehicle, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable by up to six years in prison. Tucker also was charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, resisting arrest, theft by receiving and having fake tags.

Tucker, a felon on parole, also was cited for careless and prohibited driving, no insurance, improper lane change, improper turn at an intersection, improper passing on the left, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device and failure to register his vehicle.

According to court records, Tucker was convicted March 9, 2015, in Garland County Circuit Court of possession of a controlled substance, meth, and sentenced to three years' probation. He was convicted again Feb. 29, 2016, of possession of a controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to three years in prison, but later paroled.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained Monday, sheriff's Deputy Clayton Green attempted to make a traffic stop on a brown Chevrolet Malibu occupied by two men after it pulled out of a residence on Lakeland Drive at 8:48 a.m. Friday, noting the license plate had been reported stolen.

The driver, later identified as Tucker, began to flee and turned north on Central Avenue, according to law enforcement. A request was made for assistance from an Arkansas State Police Troop K unit. Trooper Justin Parker, who was west of Hot Springs on U.S. 270, heard the radio traffic and proceeded toward the area to assist.

Tucker turned onto Trivista Street and then made a U-turn headed back toward Central Avenue. Sheriff's Capt. Scotty Dodd pulled his vehicle in front of the Malibu to block it in, but instead of stopping, Tucker rammed the left side of Dodd's unit, according to the affidavit.

"By now the vehicle was boxed in except on the driver's side," the affidavit said, noting Parker arrived and saw the Malibu was still moving toward Dodd so he struck the Malibu on the driver's side, knocking the vehicle "a few feet from left to right," which ended its forward motion.

As this was occurring, sheriff's investigator Don Yoak approached the vehicle on the passenger side and was standing in the street near the curb with his firearm drawn and pointed toward the two suspects, according to the affidavit.

When Parker struck the Malibu, the vehicle slid sideways, striking Yoak in the legs as he attempted to back out of the way, at which time he discharged his firearm into the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Tucker was struck, suffering a non-life-threatening injury. His passenger, identified as Kendrick Cornell Evans, 31, of Hot Springs, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

It was later determined he had a warrant for a parole violation, and he remained in custody Monday.

Tucker also exited the vehicle through the passenger window and "offered resistance to the officers," according to the affidavit. After a short struggle, he was taken into custody. The affidavit notes Parker suffered injuries to his forehead while attempting to take Tucker into custody.

It was determined the Malibu was not registered and had no insurance, the affidavit said.

"The Arkansas State Police has been requested to investigate the incident," state police said in a news release Friday. "The investigative file being prepared by special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division will be submitted to the Garland County prosecuting attorney, who will use the record as a basis to determine whether the use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws."